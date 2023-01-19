Read full article on original website
Metro News
Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County
QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
wchsnetwork.com
Montgomery police recover body in Kanawha River
wchstv.com
Multiple wrecks temporarily close portions of I-77, I-79 amid black ice reports
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County roads were a skating rink in many areas Sunday morning as emergency dispatchers reported black ice led to about a dozen vehicle crashes and temporarily shut down portions of Interstates 79 and 77. I-79 and I-77 have since reopened. Dispatchers sent out...
One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Stolen hot dog statue returned to West Virginia restaurant owner
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back. The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in through the front door sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County
UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
wchsnetwork.com
Jackson County man arrested for phone line theft
WSLS
Woman’s body recovered from New River in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A woman’s body was found in the New River on Saturday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body was found along with other items of evidentiary value, according to deputies. Authorities say the body was recovered from the New River along...
WSAZ
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday. According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m. VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt […]
WOWK
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
WDTV
Geologist believes fossil found in Raleigh County mine could be 315 million years old
HARPER, W.Va. (WVVA) - When you think of the coal mines in Southern West Virginia, your first thought might be about jobs, electricity, or energy. But beneath the rock used to fuel the country lie buried treasures, some of which could be hundreds of millions of years old. Earl Wesley...
WDTV
Lucky winner wins motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One lucky winner won a motorcycle at RG’s Almost Heaven Harley Davidson. Miley Legal Group along with the National Academy of Motorcycle Injury Lawyers sponsor a nationwide giveaway of a motorcycle of the winner’s choice up to $20,000. Out of the thousands of people...
Truck company sued for chemical spill into West Virginia creek
(The video above is from a previous story) A trucking company and a driver are being sued over a West Virginia highway spill that sent a chemical into a creek. The Kanawha County Commission said Thursday that it filed a circuit court lawsuit over the August spill that dumped 3,000 gallons of the material into […]
WSAZ
Unidentified body found in river
Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
Fallen Nicholas County deputy honored on West Virginia House Floor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates honored fallen Nicholas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Tom Baker on Friday. House Resolution 5 was adopted unanimously with all 91 members voting yes. The resolution’s text says a copy of the resolution will be sent to the family of Baker. On the […]
WSAZ
McDowell County residents left hauling water after decades without a basic human right
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clean drinking water is a basic human right, but in McDowell County some people have not had access to clean water in decades. “I feel like we’re left behind,” said Sonny Barton, a McDowell County resident who’s been without running water for more than 40 years. “They always promise, but getting it done is a different thing. They can always promise you something, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”
