NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news
Brian Flores may be on his way to landing another head coaching opportunity very soon. Some significant news emerged on Sunday night that could have the former Miami Dolphins coach optimistic. According to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston, the Arizona Cardinals will interview Flores for the vacant head coaching position on Monday. This comes Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Brian Flores news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stefon Diggs has sideline spat with Josh Allen, reportedly leaves Bills locker room early after loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills did not expect to go out like this. Hailed as preseason Super Bowl favorites, they were outplayed from the opening kick of a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at home on Sunday. Frustrations boiled over on the sideline and reportedly in the locker room after the game.
Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video
Skip Bayless and his antics were the subject of conversation yet again online. And yet again, the absurdity of it all from the outspoken Fox personality comes on the heels of a Dallas Cowboys playoff loss. As if the Cowboys have to deal with enough as it is: They lost in the playoffs yet again Read more... The post Sports world reacts to absolutely ridiculous Skip Bayless video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
George Kittle's one-handed juggling catch sparks 49ers vs. Cowboys
George Kittle recorded the 49ers’ longest play of the game in Sunday’s 19-12 playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys with a wild juggling catch that sparked the offense.
NBA roundup: Thunder win on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's late shot
January 23 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, including a go-ahead bucket with 9.2 seconds left, and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 101-99 on Sunday night.
