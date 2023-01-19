The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for January:. Lucy deserves student of the month because she is always giving her best. She works above and beyond expectations I set and continues to surprise me with the effort she puts in during science. She is well liked by her peers and really makes an impact with her personality in my room. It’s a pleasure to have Lucy as a student! Great job 🙂

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO