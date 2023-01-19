Read full article on original website
wnewsj.com
WC women fall short in upset bid against No. 12 BW
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College women’s basketball team battled nationally-ranked Baldwin Wallace University to a narrow 66-61 defeat in an Ohio Athletic Conference contest at Fred Raizk Arena on Saturday afternoon. Jada Pohlen led all scorers with 15 points, three assists and three steals while Emma Wright had...
wnewsj.com
Quaker wrestlers blanked in trio of matches
The Wilmington College wrestling team was shutout in three Ohio Athletic Conference duals at the University of Mount Union’s Peterson Field House Saturday. The Quakers lost to the host Purple Raiders and Heidelberg University 60-0 and were defeated by Otterbein University 59-0. Wilmington took four individuals to the event...
wnewsj.com
Quakers top field at Mount Saint Joseph Inv.
CINCINNATI — The Wilmington College men’s track & field team opened the 2023 calendar year by winning the MSJ Invitational Saturday. The WC women’s team finished fourth. The Quakers accumulated 111 points to finish 28 points ahead of runner-up Franklin College. Hanover, Thomas More and Xavier University followed.
wnewsj.com
Barker’s career best not enough as WC men fall 87-57
WILMINGTON — Collin Barker scored a career-high 22 points, but the Wilmington College men’s basketball team shot 25.8 percent from the floor in an 87-57 Ohio Athletic Conference defeat to Baldwin Wallace Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena. Baldwin Wallace finished the game 32-of-61 (52.5 percent) from the field...
wnewsj.com
Wilmington News Journal
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College swim teams were defeated by Mount Union Saturday in the home finale at te WC pool. The women’s team was defeated 128 to 74 while the men lost 127.5-77. “We had some great swims coming off of a long period of heavy training,”...
wnewsj.com
GBK Final: Washington JV 28, East Clinton girls 26
WILMINGTON — Washington held off East Clinton 28-26 Saturday in junior varsity girls basketball here at Fred Summers Court. East Clinton made just 13 of 32 free throws in the loss, including 5 of 16 in the fourth quarter. The Astros were 0 for 8 at the line in the opening quarter.
wnewsj.com
WHS boys knocked out in East-West quarterfinals
HARRISON — The Wilmington High School boys bowling team was knocked out in the quarterfinal round Saturday at the East-West Showdown at Western Bowl. Wilmington lost to Oak Hills in the baker match. The Hurricane qualified as the fourth seed in the East Division and 10th overall out of...
wnewsj.com
Fisher, WHS girls both third at East-West Showdown
HARRISON — Kylie Fisher and the Wilmington High School girls bowlers were both third in the East-West Showdown Sunday at Western Bowl. Fisher had a 564 series and placed third overall among individuals. As a team, the Wilmington squad were first in the East bracket going in to match...
wnewsj.com
BBK Final: Clinton-Massie 50, Wilmington 43
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ended a seven-game losing streak to cross-county and Southern Buckeye Conference American Division rival Wilmington with a 50-43 victory at Brian P. Mudd Court Friday. Wilmington (3-12, 2-5) has lost 11 straight since beating Massie 38-37 Dec. 9. The Falcons move to 7-10 overall and...
wnewsj.com
Massie puts trio on podium at Ron Thomas Inv.
PLAIN CITY — Clinton-Massie had a trio of wrestlers earn a spot on the podium Saturday at the Ron Thomas Invitatinoal wrestling tournament at Jonathan Alder High School. Cody Lisle was the runnerup at 106 pounds while Cole Moorman was fourth at 126 pounds. Brodie Green placed seventh at 150 pounds.
wnewsj.com
Kaun wins 104, Astros 9th at Williamsburg Inv.
WILLIAMSBURG — Led by Landen Kaun, the East Clinton Middle School wrestling team finished ninth Saturday at the Williamsburg Invitational. Kaun pinned five opponents to earn the championship at 104 pounds. Carson Jones had four pins and finished third at 150 pounds. Austin Singer at 134 and Mason Rack...
wnewsj.com
EC, WHS join with OHSAA to honor military personnel
Wilmington and East Clinton high schools will take part in the OHSAA Military Appreciation Night next weekend. East Clinton will play Georgetown Jan. 27 at Clinton-Massie’s Brian P. Mudd Court. Junior varsity tipoff is set for 6 p.m. with the varsity following at approximately 7:15 p.m. EC athletic director...
wnewsj.com
Every Astro posts PR at Fayette Co. YMCA meet
WASHINGTON CH — Each of the nine members of the East Clinton swim team had at least one personal best Wednesday in a meet at the Fayette County YMCA. East Clinton competed against Washington Senior, Chillicothe Zane Trace, Frankfort Adena and Miami Trace high schools. The ECHS boys team...
wnewsj.com
First Ohio State Fair concert announced
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Fair officials have announced that “KIDZ BOP” will once again take the stage in the WCOL Celeste Center for opening day of the 2023 Ohio State Fair. The KIDZ BOP Never Stop Live Tour concert will be held on opening day of the...
wnewsj.com
WHS January Students of the Month
The Wilmington High School Students of the Month for January:. Lucy deserves student of the month because she is always giving her best. She works above and beyond expectations I set and continues to surprise me with the effort she puts in during science. She is well liked by her peers and really makes an impact with her personality in my room. It’s a pleasure to have Lucy as a student! Great job 🙂
wnewsj.com
Clinton Co. Business Advisory Council recognized as 3-STAR BAC winner
The Clinton County Business Advisory Council (BAC), through the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, has recently been recognized as a 2023 3-STAR BAC award winner. The Ohio’s Business-Education Leaders Award has been awarded to excellent Business Advisory Councils across the state of Ohio. The Clinton County BAC is comprised of all of the public school districts in Clinton County, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, local businesses, institutions of higher learning, and community-based organizations and agencies.
wnewsj.com
Record requests made in Pitzer case
WILMINGTON — Requests for records and items were among the many topics of Thursday’s Wilmington City Council meeting. Greg Pitzer, the father of the late Casey Pitzer, requested information regarding what happened to his daughter’s clothing. “We still don’t even know where the clothes are according to...
