ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Comments / 27

Mira Psycocat
3d ago

this is stupid! adding a whole bunch of numbers to his years of sentence does absolutely nothing at all! if you want to give him 400 years in prison how about you give him to 400 people who get to at least punch him or kick him once! for someone this sick jail is too good for them!

Reply(2)
6
Tim Tucker
3d ago

He’s not going to make it a week if he’s not put in solitary confinement.

Reply(2)
12
Related
WSMV

Man charged with homicide after alleged shooting in McMinnville

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged with criminal homicide after he was accused of killing someone in McMinnville. On Friday, Jan. 20, around 11:20 p.m., the McMinnville City Police Department and the 31st Judicial District – District Attorney General’s Office investigated a shooting at a home.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
WKRN

Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael Cummins

A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man accused of murdering eight people in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings, could face the death penalty. Sumner County court debating death penalty for Michael …. A judge in Sumner County is debating whether Michael Cummins, the man...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
k105.com

Pharmacist federally indicted for stealing hydrocodone & oxycodone, trading for cocaine & meth

A southern Kentucky pharmacist and his wife have been indicted by a federal grand jury for unlawfully distributing controlled substances and theft of medical products. A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned the indictments against 44-year-old Patrick Huff and his wife, 44-year-old Jennifer Huff, both of Bowling Green, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wgnsradio.com

TBI: Multi-Agency Drug Investigation Ends with Over 1-Dozen Arrests

A multi-agency investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and agents with the 23rd Judicial District Drug Task Force, with the assistance of multiple additional law enforcement partner agencies, has resulted in the arrest of 13 people on a variety of drug-related charges.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges

A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WKRN

Accused killer's childhood examined after 2019 Sumner County slayings

Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings. Nearly four years later, the case still hasn't gone to trial. Accused killer’s childhood examined after 2019 Sumner …. Eight people were brutally murdered in April 2019 during one of Tennessee's deadliest mass killings....
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wkdzradio.com

Guthrie Explosion Victim Released From Vanderbilt Medical Center

One of the men injured in the explosion in Guthrie Wednesday afternoon was released from Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville Saturday evening. According to a report from his family Benn Stahl was released from Vanderbilt Saturday evening. Reports indicate his condition improved significantly Saturday, particularly his eyesight. Benn will require around the clock care as he continues to recover from burns suffered in the explosion. Stahl suffered burns to his face and upper chest area. He also sustained chemical burns to his eyes, esophagus, and mouth during the explosion.
GUTHRIE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy