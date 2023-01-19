ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, MO

Three-car crash in Pulaski County kills one

By Ben Gilbert
 3 days ago

ST. ROBERT, Mo. — A crash on Jan. 18 in St. Robert killed one woman.

According to a press release from the St. Robert Police Department, a Dodge Ram westbound on Route Z approached Missouri Avenue preparing to turn south. The truck had a mechanical failure and was unable to stop at the red light.

Rear-end collision in Wright County involving horse-drawn buggy injures two

The second vehicle was driven by Mia Williamson, 43, of St. Robert, was traveling north on Missouri Avenue, approaching the same intersection. As Williamson’s vehicle crossed Route Z, the Dodge Ram entered the intersection and impacted the car on the passenger side.

A third vehicle traveling beside Williamson’s vehicle was also struck by the impact. Both vehicles traveled off the left side of Missouri Avenue North and came to a rest in the median.

The vehicle driven by Williamson had two passengers that suffered significant injuries and were transported to General Leonard Wood Army hospital. Williamson later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The drivers of the other vehicles were not taken to the hospital.

Mechanical defects, failure to yield and driving too fast for conditions are probably contributing circumstances to the crash, according to the press release.

