WSAW
Ice fishing fundraiser at Eagles Club
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than fifty people came together at Eagles Club to ice fish and donate money to Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. The event was called ‘Getting Jiggy with It.’. Event organizer Sean Palenik said doing their first-ever ice fishing fundraiser just made sense. “It does...
thecitypages.com
Meet the new taproom that allows dogs: Uncommon Pints
Walking into Uncommon Pints in Rothschild is a unique experience. You might be tempted to think that it’s just one more taproom for people to grab a beer — but there are several things that help it stand apart. The taproom, which is the brainchild of Kate and...
WSAW
Wausau Conservatory of Music presents 2nd annual Rock Infused Orchestra concert.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The second-annual “Rock Infused Orchestra” presented by the Wausau Conservatory of Music brings over 220 string orchestra students in grades 6-12 from the Wausau area together for a day of learning through rock music. After a day of rehearsals and sectional classes, the RIO...
Former Wausau Clubhouse manager launches new organization for struggling adults
The former manager of the now closed Community Corner Clubhouse has launched a formal effort to set up a similar place and asked the community in Marathon County to support the endeavor. The Clubhouse helped adults with persistent mental illness and those struggling with alcohol and other drug abuse challenges....
Wisconsin Snow Report for Jan. 20, 2023
The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report is posted each weekend and updated daily on our home page. The report is made possible by our generous sponsor, Jacob Mizgalski and the Mizgalski Property Group. Bookmark the link here.
WSAW GM to retire after decades in broadcasting
The general manager and vice-president of WSAW-TV in Wausau will retire in March, after nearly 45 years in broadcasting, according to the Wisconsin Broadcaster’s association. Al Lancaster served in the role for nearly 23 years. Before that he was a station manager at WLAX-TV-WEUX-TV in La Crosse and general...
WSAW
Wisconsin family looking to flip their fortunes, regain BattleBots title
DORCHESTER, Wis. (WSAW) - A Marathon County family is once again making a name for themselves as warriors. Dairy equipment producers by day, the Ewert family is a staple on Discovery Channel’s “BattleBots.”. Terry Ewert got his engineering education in the 80′s. His company produces equipment that cleans...
WJFW-TV
Two North-Central Wisconsin construction companies receive Excellence in Construction awards from WisDOT
(WJFW) - American Asphalt in Mosinee and Trierweiler Construction in Marshfield both have been awarded the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) 2022 Excellence in Construction awards. American Asphalt is one of six construction companies around the state that received the award. American Asphalt received the Excellence in Asphalt Paving award...
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 to be sentenced Friday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man was convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 is scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence. Only his parole eligibility will be discussed.
WSAW
Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man for Engaging in Inappropriate Behavior in Festival Foods Parking Lot
The Marshfield Police Department responded to a report of a man engaging in inappropriate behavior in his vehicle in the Festival Foods parking lot. According to the Department, they received the call of a 49-year-old Marshfield male actively engaging in inappropriate behavior within his vehicle. Officers located the man inside Festival Foods.
939thegame.com
Pick-up truck breaks through ice
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI (WSAU) – A pick-up truck broke through the ice on Saturday on Lake Wausau. It happened near Rookery View Park. The front part of the truck began to enter the water, while the rear of the truck stayed on the ice. It was eventually towed out of the water.
North Central Health Care announces new managing director of community programs
North Central Health Care announced on Friday a new managing director of community programs, Vicki Tylka. Previously, in her 35 years with Marathon County Social Services, Tylka served as Social Services Director for 17 years, as well as a Supervisor and Social Worker in Long-Term Support and Child Welfare. Tylka has a Master’s Degree in Organizational Leadership and Quality and is also experienced in Organizational Effectiveness processes. She is the current Chair of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board of Wisconsin.
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports: January 6-17, 2023
Officers responded to a physical disturbance where a 45-year-old Marshfield male was assaulting a driver from Marshfield Public Transit. Officers arrived on scene and the suspect attempted to flee on foot, but was ultimately taken into custody and transported to Wood County Jail. The suspect additionally had 2 active felony warrants. Charges are being requested through the Wood County District Attorney’s Office for threats to law enforcement, felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, battery, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.
WSAW
Blood donations continue to be ongoing issue for hospitals
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - According to the Community Blood Center, one in seven patients entering a hospital requires blood to be available. Blood cannot be synthetically made, making donations from volunteers the only way to provide blood to those in need. The demand is great as someone in America...
WSAW
CW-Storm fight their way to a 3-2 overtime victory over the St. Croix Valley Fusion
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Central Wisconsin Storm reel in their sixth-straight victory in an overtime thriller over the St. Croix Valley Fusion. The Storm left the first period with a 2-1 after back and forth scores from both clubs. Five minutes into the second period, Kendall Sundby would tie the game up at two.
wearegreenbay.com
VIDEO: Wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hits officer, arrested for 3rd OWI and child neglect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – A wrong-way driver on WIS 29 nearly hit an officer in central Wisconsin and was arrested for OWI and Neglecting a Child after allegedly leaving a family member’s child home alone. The Wausau Police Department provided the video about the incident on its Facebook...
Wausau area obituaries January 16, 2023
Glenn Hamerly, 65, of Schofield, beloved husband of 45 years to Linda (Goytowski) Hamerly passed away following a courageous battle with brain cancer on January 11, 2023 surrounded by his family. Glenn was born on January 8, 1958 in Wausau, son of Francis “Fran” Hamerly and the late LaVonne (Haese)...
WSAW
Man convicted of killing Marshfield native, UW student in 2008 gets life in prison without eligibility of parole
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The 56-year-old man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008 will spend life in prison without the eligibility of parole. In October, David Kahl pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide. Kahl addressed the court during sentencing. “I would like to apologize to...
