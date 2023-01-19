Read full article on original website
Alabama Skies: Clearing today before next round of severe weather potential
We’re finally going to dry out a little today, but it won’t last long as we’ll have our next chance for severe storms across parts of the state Tuesday night. Clouds remain in some areas this morning, but most of us will enjoy brilliant sunshine by this evening. Temperatures remain seasonable today and tonight before warming up with some thicker humidity tomorrow in advance of the storm system.
