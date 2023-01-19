ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Crystal City 1969 at the Guadalupe Theater recounts student-led movement

Even as efforts to deny the teaching of history continue throughout Texas, some artists are working outside of schoolrooms to bring important events of the past to light. Dallas playwright David Lozano said his 2009 bilingual stage play Crystal City 1969, which tells the story of student-led walkouts at the city’s high school inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960s, “is always relevant.”
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term

This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
Where I Live: Kinder Ranch

The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
San Antonio veterans who died without family remembered at Fort Sam Houston

Bob Johnson stands at attention, holding up an American flag as seven uniformed men nearby fire a 21-gun salute at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Wearing a blue-jean vest with patches denoting his service in Vietnam, the Navy veteran joined fellow Patriot Guard Riders in a half-circle in front of a crowd of almost 100 people on a dreary, windy day to honor veterans almost forgotten.
Activists submit 38,000 signatures in effort to put policing issues on city ballot

San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
UTSA revives San Antonio’s historic Dolorosa Street

For decades, the 500 block of Dolorosa Street, downtown’s Street of Sorrow between South Laredo and South Flores streets, was home to wayward adults locked in jail cells. That long-forgotten and blighted block is now being transformed as the centerpiece of UTSA’s ambitious downtown campus expansion, where university students will now acquire the skills and knowledge to unlock their own promising futures.
Founder of the family-owned Bolner’s Fiesta Products dies at 94

Clifton Bolner, a San Antonio native who went by Clif and built a business on spices and seasonings from around the world, died at his Monte Vista home Tuesday at age 94. Born in 1928, Bolner grew up on the South Side of San Antonio amid a large family descended from grandparents who emigrated from Italy, Mexico and France. As a child, he worked in the family business, helping deliver groceries, and attended St. Gerard Elementary School.
San Antonio Report is San Antonio’s online and paywall-free source for local politics, business, development, environment, education, health, arts and culture, technology news as well as op-eds and commentaries.

 https://sanantonioreport.org

