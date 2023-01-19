Read full article on original website
Crystal City 1969 at the Guadalupe Theater recounts student-led movement
Even as efforts to deny the teaching of history continue throughout Texas, some artists are working outside of schoolrooms to bring important events of the past to light. Dallas playwright David Lozano said his 2009 bilingual stage play Crystal City 1969, which tells the story of student-led walkouts at the city’s high school inspired by the Chicano Movement of the 1960s, “is always relevant.”
Incumbents report big cash hauls as candidates begin filing for May city elections
With the news that Councilwoman Ana Sandoval was stepping down from City Council, two District 7 candidates were among the first to submit their names for the open seat Wednesday, the first day for candidates to file for the May 6 municipal elections. Almost every other race is expected to...
Councilwoman Ana Sandoval won’t finish term
This article has been updated. Ana Sandoval, who represents District 7 on the San Antonio City Council, is stepping down from her role less than four months before city elections. Sandoval, a three-term council member, will start a new job at University Health on Jan. 30, she told reporters Tuesday....
Bexar County could see mandatory vehicle emission testing as early as next year
Bexar County could see a mandatory vehicle emissions testing and maintenance program as soon as next year, state officials said Tuesday, a result of the Environmental Protection Agency downgrading the region’s air quality status late last year. The new program will mean additional costs for Bexar County vehicle owners...
Where I Live: Kinder Ranch
The Where I Live series aims to showcase our diverse city and region by spotlighting its many vibrant neighborhoods. Each week a local resident invites us over and lets us in on what makes their neighborhood special. Have we been to your neighborhood yet? Get in touch to share your story.
Bexar County to distribute more anti-overdose drugs to deputies
Bexar County allocated $47,000 of its settlement from a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers to pay for nearly 2,000 doses of Narcan, a treatment that can reverse opioid overdoses. Most on-duty deputy sheriffs, who have been trained to administer the life-saving drug, will carry the doses in their pockets...
Global female robotics nonprofit plants roots in San Antonio
Nearly three years ago, Women in Robotics started a grassroots initiative to bring more female talent into the tech industry, specifically in the male-dominated robotics field. Now a global nonprofit network, the group is starting its newest chapter in San Antonio. The San Antonio chapter of Women in Robotics (WiR)...
San Antonio’s greenhouse gas emissions dropped from 2019 to 2021, city data shows
Greenhouse gas emissions released into San Antonio’s atmosphere dropped slightly between 2019 and 2021, according to new city data, but the rate of reduction is not enough to meet its future climate plan goals, a city executive said Wednesday. Greenhouse gases, according to the city’s Office of Sustainability, dropped...
‘The march is necessary’: MLK March returns to San Antonio’s streets with renewed meaning
Massive crowds marched the streets of San Antonio’s East Side on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. March, one of the largest in the nation. Starting from the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, tens of thousands walked the 3-mile route to Pittman-Sullivan Park to celebrate the birthday and legacy of the civil rights leader.
How a world-class building is fueling Texas’ high-tech workforce
Texas continues to be seen as the place to grow a business and has the data to prove it: last year alone, the state was recognized as the leading destination for companies relocating from other states, according to the Texas Economic Development Office. Unsurprisingly, Texas is seeing an increasing appetite...
San Antonio veterans who died without family remembered at Fort Sam Houston
Bob Johnson stands at attention, holding up an American flag as seven uniformed men nearby fire a 21-gun salute at the Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Wearing a blue-jean vest with patches denoting his service in Vietnam, the Navy veteran joined fellow Patriot Guard Riders in a half-circle in front of a crowd of almost 100 people on a dreary, windy day to honor veterans almost forgotten.
‘This is a bait-and-switch’: Proposed land swap that could affect endangered bird draws protest
About 40 residents and environmentalists gathered on the edge of the 768-acre Cibolo Canyons Conservation Easement on Wednesday to protest a move proposed by a developer that they say will impact the golden-cheeked warbler — a federally protected songbird that breeds solely in Central Texas. The easement, first put...
Uncertain future: District 10 hopefuls wait on reelection decision from Clayton Perry
As Clayton Perry rejoins City Council with charges of driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident unresolved, friends and allies say they’re worried about his future as an elected official. Though the District 10 councilman returned to work on Thursday after taking a two-month leave of...
St. Mary’s, construction zone business owners react warily to San Antonio’s grant program effort
A grant program intended to offset what City Manager Erik Walsh called a “one-two punch” of losses some small businesses have suffered in recent years is moving forward after City Council discussion Wednesday. Funded with $2.25 million in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the...
Activists submit 38,000 signatures in effort to put policing issues on city ballot
San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
UTSA revives San Antonio’s historic Dolorosa Street
For decades, the 500 block of Dolorosa Street, downtown’s Street of Sorrow between South Laredo and South Flores streets, was home to wayward adults locked in jail cells. That long-forgotten and blighted block is now being transformed as the centerpiece of UTSA’s ambitious downtown campus expansion, where university students will now acquire the skills and knowledge to unlock their own promising futures.
San Antonio, Austin partner to aid migrant travel to cities across U.S.
What began as a request for assistance from San Antonio to Austin to help move asylum-seekers to their final destinations across the country has developed into a full-fledged collaboration, officials from both cities announced Friday. The City of Austin and the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport have joined San Antonio in serving...
Experts say real estate market normalizing after ‘sugar rush’ of previous years
After a tumultuous 2022 marked by a sharp slowdown in demand for residential real estate, San Antonio real estate professionals and consumers are left wondering what it all means for 2023. Two local industry groups recently heard from experts predicting that while consumer and investor confidence is down, all signs...
UTSA opens downtown data science school, announces new partnership with Census Bureau
The opening on Monday of a new university facility aimed at collaboration and data science in downtown San Antonio coincided with an announcement that it will be the first in the nation to partner with a federal agency on the use of data in diverse communities. Officials with the University...
Founder of the family-owned Bolner’s Fiesta Products dies at 94
Clifton Bolner, a San Antonio native who went by Clif and built a business on spices and seasonings from around the world, died at his Monte Vista home Tuesday at age 94. Born in 1928, Bolner grew up on the South Side of San Antonio amid a large family descended from grandparents who emigrated from Italy, Mexico and France. As a child, he worked in the family business, helping deliver groceries, and attended St. Gerard Elementary School.
