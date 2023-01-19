San Antonio’s Office of the City Clerk received more than 38,000 signatures Tuesday in support of a local petition to put a range of policing issues on the May ballot. If the clerk verifies that at least 20,000 of those signatures belong to registered voters in San Antonio, voters will have the opportunity to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.

