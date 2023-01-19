Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
‘No Bad Vibes’ with big country concert coming to Moline
The country band Old Dominion will bring their No Bad Vibes Tour to Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The show is at 7:30 p.m., with tickets costing $33, $53, and $73, available HERE. The band’s most recent studio album is the critically acclaimed...
Parks Depts. hosting Sweetheart Dance
Join the Moline and Rock Island Parks and Recreation Departments for an evening of good times and great tunes during their Sweetheart Dance on Friday, February 10 from 5:30-8 p.m.! All parent/child couples, including grandparents, aunts, uncles and older siblings, can enjoy music, dancing and snacks, along with a photo booth provided by Sign Gypsies […]
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Bayside Bistro
LaTisha and Darryl Howlett, co-owners of Bayside Bistro, joined Local 4 News This Morning on Friday to share some of their delicious offerings. Bayside Bistro is located at 2704 18th Avenue in Rock Island. You can learn more in the video above and by clicking here. And if you stop...
ourquadcities.com
Klingner will dedicate room to David Meyer
The David Meyer Conference Room dedication open house will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Klingner & Associates (Klingner), P.C., 4111 E. 60th St., Davenport, its Davenport regional office, according to a news release. ABOUT DAVID MEYER. David Meyer, PE, PLS, began his engineering career in 1969 after graduating...
cbs2iowa.com
Former Sports Director John Baer dies after battle with cancer
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Former KGAN-TV Sports Director John Baer has died at the age of 61. Friends and colleagues say he passed after a long battle with cancer. Baer worked here at Broadcast Park in the late-80s and early-90s. Viewers would tune in every night to see his...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
ourquadcities.com
Frozen Fat FONDO Fest returns
The Friends of Off-Road Cycling will bring the Frozen Fat Fondo Festival back on Saturday, Jan. 28, to Credit Island Park, Davenport. Riders will test their mettle on a circuit featuring many technical challenges, through thick lowland forest and chunky river shoreline on this three-hour endurance ride. Riders will be participating as a three-person relay team or solo on mountain bikes called fat bikes which have 3.5″ wide tires or greater.
Plant shop roots itself in new location
Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
KWQC
Cemetery bookkeeper retires after over 44 years of service
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A surprise celebration was held Friday for a bookkeeper after almost 45 years of service at the Davenport Memorial Park. Marilyn Smith started working at the cemetery April 1978 and her co-workers say she has touched the lives of everyone who not only work at the office but visit it as well.
ourquadcities.com
Bison Bridge, Iron Lion host indoor disc golf tournament
The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to...
MyStateline.com
Snow covered roads Sunday morning
According to Illinois Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation, we’re starting the morning off with mostly covered roads in Winnebago, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb in northern Illinois and Rock and Walworth Counties in southern Wisconsin this morning. The remainder of the area is seeing partially covered road conditions. There are slick and wet spots so drive with extra caution this morning.
MyStateline.com
A chance of light snow Saturday night
It’s a chilly start this morning with the wind chill factored in. It feels like most areas across the Stateline are down to the teens, while actual air temperatures are in the 20s. Rockford is at 26 degrees, but the wind chill is down to 18 degrees. Galena is the coolest temperature at 20 degrees, but a wind chill of 10 degrees. Galena’s wind chill did drop into the single digits this morning.
ourquadcities.com
MB’S food truck in Galesburg vandalized
Mohammed Ben Youness, MB’S food truck owner in Galesburg believes in keeping a positive attitude after his food truck was vandalized. It wasn’t until Youness went to open his truck for the day that he heard a weird noise. He originally thought due to the truck being parked for 10 days the sound was because of the cold weather.
ourquadcities.com
SAU announces busy Civil Rights Week, public invited
The St. Ambrose University office of Student Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) invites the public to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. and his fight to end racism and inequality. Join the St. Ambrose community as we commemorate the Civil Rights movement through the following schedule of campus events. Schedule of...
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?
Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
KWQC
Police: 5 arrested, 3 in connection to Kewanee shooting
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.
ourquadcities.com
Dyslexia Education Night set for public
The Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency will host a Dyslexia Education Night on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at its Bettendorf office, 729 21st St., Bettendorf, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. This is a free community event for parents concerned with their child, teachers with struggling students, administrators, board members, legislators, or anyone else interested in learning about this neurobiological language-based disorder. Participants will:
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Padilla, former Iowa QB, reveals transfer destination
Alex Padilla appeared in 10 games for Iowa over the 2021-22 seasons, mainly as the main backup quarterback to Spencer Petras. After the conclusion of the 2022 season, Padilla hit the transfer portal and is on the move out of Iowa City. On Friday, Padilla confirmed his next destination. He...
