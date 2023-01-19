ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Man Who Hid In Backseat Of Car To Rob Ansonia Woman, Nabbed By Police

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=395CBt_0kK864sG00
Adiel Viana-Ribeiro Photo Credit: Ansonia Police Department

A Bridgeport man who allegedly hid in the backseat of an Ansonia woman's car at a drug store to steal her purse was arrested by police after running away from the scene.

The incident took place in New Haven County in Ansonia around 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Ansonia Police officers patrolling Pershing Drive were flagged down by a woman who reported a man hid in the backseat of her car and then tried to steal her pocketbook, said Lt. Patrick Lynch of the Ansonia Police.

The woman was able to fight off the suspect and he ran from the scene. The woman reported she had stopped at CVS on Pershing Drive, while she was in the store the man hid in the backseat of the car and confronted her as she drove on Pershing Drive, Lynch said.

An officer and his K9 partner Kane tracked the suspect to Howard Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

The suspect was identified as Adiel Viana-Ribeiro, age 25, of Bridgeport.

Viana-Ribeiro was charged with:

  • Burglary
  • Criminal attempt at robbery
  • Criminal attempt at larceny
  • Breach of peace.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.

