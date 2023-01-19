What’s Next for McDaniel and Michigan Basketball Team?. On Thursday night, Dug McDaniel the Michigan Wolverines basketball team had a golden opportunity to pick up a huge road win in the Big Ten when they took on Maryland. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Wolverines, and one of the many reasons why was the play of McDaniel, who finished the game with just four points. Following the game, McDaniel took to Twitter to call out the Wolverines fan base for saying he should be “benched.”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO