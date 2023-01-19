ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

247Sports

Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball confidence check on Jadyn Davis

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan hockey splits a pair of OT games against No. 2 Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines (14-9-1; 6-8) earned a critical three points in the standings with one OT loss and one OT victory against the No. 2 Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-7-1; 12-3-1). In a college hockey weekend that saw No. 3 Denver and No. 1 Quinnipiac both get swept, points have never been at more of a premium.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio Stadium Video

We need more snow games in college football. Sunday afternoon, Ohio State's football program tweeted out a video of a snow-covered Horseshoe. It's pretty perfect. It doesn't get much better than that, does it? We need Ohio State and Michigan to play in that kind of environment next year. "Why can ...
COLUMBUS, OH
1051thebounce.com

People Are Leaving Michigan for This State

I personally think Michigan is a great state. I’ve lived here almost my entire life, and other than the snow and ice in the winter, I can’t find anything wrong with the Great Lakes State. However, one Michigan city has made the list of the “Top 10 Metros...
MICHIGAN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

Michigan Star Calls Wisconsin “Scumbags”

In a podcast from Roundball found at @roundballpod, Michigan basketball player Hunter Dickinson let the world know his feelings about Wisconsin. Without giving any supporting reasons, Dickinson said, “Wisconsin, they’re just scumbags.”. Michigan center Hunter Dickinson calls the #Badgers "scumbags". Via @roundballpod https://t.co/iKF5LQ9Lad. Hunter Dickinson wasn’t done spewing...
MADISON, WI
mgoblue

Wolverines Rally for Home Win Over No. 4 Oklahoma

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The No. 20-ranked University of Michigan women's tennis team rallied after dropping the doubles point, winning the first four singles matches off court to knock off No. 4-ranked Oklahoma, 5-2, Friday evening in front of 304 fans at the Varsity Tennis Center. Michigan dropped a tightly...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan 2022 OL Review: Back to Back

Since the trophy’s introduction in 2015, only one program had won the Joe Moore Award twice, and none of the prior winners had defended their crowns the following year. In 2022, the Michigan Wolverines changed that — building on their victory the previous year while also forging their own legacy that’ll be long remembered in Ann Arbor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Dug McDaniel rips Michigan fan base after loss to Maryland

What’s Next for McDaniel and Michigan Basketball Team?. On Thursday night, Dug McDaniel the Michigan Wolverines basketball team had a golden opportunity to pick up a huge road win in the Big Ten when they took on Maryland. Unfortunately, things did not go as planned for the Wolverines, and one of the many reasons why was the play of McDaniel, who finished the game with just four points. Following the game, McDaniel took to Twitter to call out the Wolverines fan base for saying he should be “benched.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI

