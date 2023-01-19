Read full article on original website
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic theme parks in Texas that […]
Sunday Night Winter Storm Update
A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for portions of the area Monday PM - Tuesday PM.
Two Lubbock authors release books to help others
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two Lubbock authors have their first books sitting on the shelf at Wild Lark Books this week, both published with the goal of helping others. Sydney Crane wrote a children’s book about a family she met while working at the Hospice of Lubbock. She never thought her job title there, bereavement counselor, would turn her into an author.
Not Much Remains Of Sobering North Lubbock Tornado Ruins And House
There are tornado ruins still visible in Lubbock. I have written about the tornado ruins over by my house a couple of times before (2398 Mesa Road). What can I say, I still find the are very haunting. A lot has changed in that area so I've tried to document it every once in a while. I have even spoken with family members who still feel echoes of this tragedy.
10 Unique Cocktails that Scream ‘Lubbock Texas’
These ten cocktails fit a variety of palates, and all scream 'Lubbock Texas'. Of course, we have to start with a drink named after the Lubbock legend, Buddy Holly. Combine in glass with ice, stir, enjoy. Because it will mess you up if you aren't careful, this is the Tornado.
Video: Housing Development Near Wolfforth Looks Like A Scene From Mad Max
A friend of mine posted a video while working on a new housing development just south of Wolfforth and it looks like it's been pretty rough. The West Texas wind has been blowing like crazy, and there's no grass or buildings around to keep the level of dirt in the air at bay. It really reminds me of a scene from Mad Max.
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston
Darrell Dwayne (Tater-Tot) Baston passed away January 15, 2023, in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 28, 1960, to Harold Gene, Sr. and Elizabeth Earlene (Dick) Baston, in Pampa, TX. Darrell attended Pampa High School and went on to become a skilled heavy equipment operator, working in the oil fields.
Which Lubbock Country Band Is Stopping Home While on Their Tour?
A band originally from the Hub City is making a stop home during their North American tour. Many people know Lubbock for it's dust storms, tumbleweeds, and of course music with a few musicians ventured out of Lubbock and into the world making a name for themselves. The country band...
If You Love Flavorful & Taseful Food, Try This Lubbock Food Truck
Make way Lubbock, a new food truck that we have all been waiting for is finally opening up. Carlitos’ Way Foods is no stranger to Lubbock. When the owner, Carlos Tarrats, moved here he wanted to share his culture with the community. Plus, it has been his dream since he was 12 years old to own a restaurant.
Seminole’s 509 Drink Shop Sets Lubbock Grand Opening
Back in September 2022, I told y'all about a new drink spot coming to the Lubbock area. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink...
Missing Taylor man found dead in Lampasas River
BELTON, Texas - A missing Taylor man was found dead in the Lampasas River, police said. Belton police said at 5:28 p.m., on Jan. 19, officers a received a call about a man face down in the Lampasas River near the I-35 bridge. Police confirmed the man, who matched the...
KCBD Investigates: Lubbock families frustrated with death certificate delays
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lee Blaylock never expected he would have a roommate after the death of his wife in 2019. “It was just me and the dogs,” Blaylock said. That changed in August 2022, when his 23-year-old granddaughter moved in. “I have to admit, it’s certainly different from...
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away
Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
Jared Padalecki And Wife Genevieve Chose "Slower Pace" Of Texas Over Los Angeles
Jared Padalecki and his wife Genevieve belong to a growing number of celebrities who decided to trade in their Hollywood digs to raise their families in the South. The Padaleckis, who met on the set of the cult TV show Supernatural, currently reside in Austin with their three children and three dogs. The couple relocated from Los Angeles to the Texas capital in 2010, and purchased their current home in 2012—long before Covid pushed a wave of stars from California to Texas.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
This Restaurant Has The Best Biscuits In Texas
Cheapism compiled a list of the best biscuits in each state.
That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash
Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
LPD says woman, juveniles involved in South Lubbock crash on Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a crash in South Lubbock that left one woman seriously injured on Wednesday, a press release said. According to the press release, 22-year-old Audrie Boswell was driving an SUV with two juvenile male passengers “in the far right southbound lane of the 3200 block of West […]
The history of the Round Rock
How many rocks would a Round Rock rock if a Round Rock could round rocks?
