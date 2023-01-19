ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

WAFB

At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 12 people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of January 12-18

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of January 12-19: Michael North, Jr., 37, 806 Oak St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Disturbing the Peace, Simple Assault, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Justin Storks, 19, 41208 New Orleans Dr, Sorrento was charged w/ Illegal Possession of...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene

Louisiana Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Guns and Puppies After Leaving His Wallet at Crime Scene. Louisiana – On January 18, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office (UPSO) reported that in February 2022, deputies responded to a reported burglary of a residence in the Farmerville, Louisiana area. During the investigation, deputies learned that three rifles and two newborn puppies were taken from the residence after the suspect forced entry into the house.
FARMERVILLE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

