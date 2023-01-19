Read full article on original website
Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Tournament Begins
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament. The winners of that tournament will face The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus...
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
WWE Reportedly Discussed Bringing Back Authors of Pain
WWE has reportedly talked about bringing the Authors of Pain back into the company. According to Fightful Select, Akam and Rezar have been discussed internally in regard to a potential return to the company. The AOP were big parts of the NXT roster before arriving on Raw, and were released...
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup
WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
WWE News: 30 Greatest Raw Moments, Full Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens Royal Rumble 2021 Match
– WWE’s latest Top 10 is a special episode looking at the 30 greatest Raw moments ever. You can see the video below for the episode, which is promoting tomorrow’s Raw XXX show:. – WWE has released the full match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens from the...
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More
A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler...
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has more matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite following Friday night’s Rampage. The updated card for Wednesday night’s show on TBS is as follows:. * TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. * Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. * Ethan...
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped matches for their TV show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Jonathan Gresham def. Aiden Prince. Gresham then challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender. * Mike Bailey def. Raj Singh....
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
The Miz Praises Stephanie McMahon For Her Work With WWE’s Charitable Efforts, More
Stephanie McMahon resigned from WWE earlier this month, and The Miz recently weighed in on the former co-CEO’s legacy. Miz was asked by TMZ about what Stephanie’s legacy will be now that she’s left the company, and you can see a couple of highlights below:. On Stephanie’s...
Konnan Says He Hasn’t Talked With Triple H About AAA-WWE Relationship But There Is Interest
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about a relationship between AAA and WWE, noting there’s interest but he hasn’t talked to Triple H about it. Here are highlights:. On AAA working with WWE: “No. I’ve never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels. There’s been...
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
Note On AEW’s Relationship With CM Punk, Still Believed To Be At A Standstill
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a brief update on the working relationship between CM Punk and AEW, which is believed to still be at a standstill. Those close to Punk believe that Tony Khan has essentially put the former AEW World Champion “on ice.” No ideas have been presented to use him and there’s been no talk about a possible release from his contract.
Kazuchika Okada Wants a Wrestling World Cup With NJPW, WWE, & AEW
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, NJPW star and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada discussed holding a type of wrestling world cup event, with multiple organizations involved. He cited how this year’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome included wrestlers from AEW (Kenny Omega) and also WWE (Karl Anderson) on the same card as the NJPW wrestlers. It was also noted that WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently wrestled in Pro Wrestling NOAH against The Great Muta. Below are some highlights (note, text is via Google Translate):
Rene Dupree Recalls Goldberg Being ‘Dangerous’ During First WWE Run
Goldberg had a brief stint in WWE in 2003 and 2004, and Rene Deupree recently recalled Goldberg being “dangerous” in the ring. Dupree discussed the WWE Hall of Famer on an episode of Cafe de Renee, mentioning Goldberg who asked about who the most overrated wrestler from the Ruthless Aggression Era was. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below. *Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) *Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. *Judgment Day...
Wrestling Open Full Results 01.19.2023: Eliminator Cup Tag Team Championship, Spotlight Match, & More
The most recent event hosted by Wrestling Open took place on January 19 in Worcester, MA. You can find the complete results (per PWPonderings) and see some highlights below. *Spotlight Match: Cono Cappuccia defeated Joe Ocasio. *Pedro Dones & The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) defeated Rex Lawless...
Tetsuya Naito Announced as Keiji Mutoh’s Last Opponent in Upcoming Retirement Match
– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event, Keiji Mutoh appeared after Tetsuya Naito defeated Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. Mutoh entered the ring and grabbed the microphone, challenging Naito to be his final opponent in his scheduled retirement match at the Tokyo Dome. Naito...
