WIBW
Stormont Vail Health held their Walk With a Doc event
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health held their monthly “Walk with a Doc” event this weekend. In efforts to promote and encourage the community to take a step toward healthy habits, Stormont Vail Health holds a “Walk with a Doc” event every third Saturday of the month from 9 to 9:30 a.m. The walk is usually held outside of Lee Arena, but because of weather conditions, it was moved indoors. Dr. Casey Whales said this event lets him connect further with the community he serves.
WIBW
Stormont names directors to lead new Junciton City Flint Hills Campus
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has named two new directors to lead its new Junction City acquisition - the new Flint Hills Campus. Stormont Vail Health says two key leaders for its new Flint Hills Campus were named on Friday, Jan. 20, and will now help guide the Junction City hospital and regional healthcare clinic that was recently acquired.
KSNT
Topeka’s Vinewood gets new owners
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the oldest properties in Topeka is getting a bit of a makeover. A young couple recently purchase the Vinewood out by Lake Shawnee. Now, they’re complimenting its rich tradition with a bit of modern charm. The Vinewood has historically been used for live...
WIBW
Salvation Army urges business-hour donations after Emporia thieves strike
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Salvation Army in Emporia has urged residents to only donate items during business hours as thieves continue to strike their donation bins. Emporia’s Salvation Army Thrift Store posted on social media on Friday, Jan. 20, that officials continue to investigate several thefts that have happened on the property over “a period of time.”
WIBW
Sweet senior Sophia invites you to Helping Hands open house
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sophia is a seven-year-old pit bull mix waiting for a fur-ever home at Helping Hands Humane Society. She joined the shelter’s Emi Griess on Friday’s Eye on NE Kansas to talk about their upcoming special event. HHHS will mark 10 years in its new...
WIBW
Business works to Warm Up Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You can help ‘warm up Topeka’ by dropping donations by a store at Fairlawn Plaza. Karen Taylor with Yak ‘n Yarn visited Eye on NE Kansas to detail her store’s Warm Up Topeka drive. She’s collecting donations of new and gently-worn sweaters through Jan. 30. People can drop them off in a donation box outside her store inside Fairlawn Plaza, SW 21st & Belle.
KVOE
City of Emporia launches search for next Assistant City Manager
The City of Emporia has launched an official search for its next assistant city manager. Applications are now being accepted for the role which includes supporting and advising assigned departments, direct development and implementation of city department goals, objectives, policies and priorities for assigned areas. The ideal candidate will be an engaged and trusted partner within the community who enjoys relationship building inside and outside of the organization that can manage operations of the functions they are tasked with overseeing.
Prairie Band Casino and Resort celebrates 25 years, new expansion
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Prairie Band Casino and Resort is celebrating 25 years in operation. Since the facility opened its doors, it’s expanded to become one of the biggest and best entertainment destinations in Kansas. On Friday, Prairie Band Casino and Resort held a special cake cutting ceremony in the casino hotel lobby for invited guests. […]
WIBW
Two children, one adult die in central Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early morning fire claimed the lives of two children and one adult in central Topeka Friday morning. The Topeka Fire Dept. said crews responded to 916 SW Warren Ave. around 5 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home. The fire also, unfortunately, spread to a house south of the home where the fire originated.
WIBW
Riley Co. district magistrate judge hopefuls to be interviewed in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three hopefuls for an open district magistrate judge position in Riley County will be interviewed in the Riley Co. Courthouse in Manhattan. Kansas Courts says the 21st Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, to interview nominees for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Riley Co. The vacancy was created by the Nov. 28 retirement of Judge James Kepple.
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
WIBW
Family of 8 loses home in early morning house fire in Osage City
Osage City, Kan. (WIBW) - According to a Facebook post from the Osage City Police Department, at 4:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 21st, firefighters from Osage City, Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Miller, and Reading responded to a house fire at 622 Main Street in Osage City. According to the post, eight people...
WIBW
Manhattan QB Keenan Schartz commits to Washburn
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan quarterback Keenan Schartz is staying in Northeast Kansas to play college football, committing to Washburn University. Schartz led the Tribe to win the 6A State Championship in the 2022 season, and announced his commitment to the Ichabods via Twitter on Sunday night. The quarterback says...
KVOE
FOUR SEASONS FIRE: All impacted have short-term living arrangements; Red Cross offers financial aid to affected residents
Ultimately, there may not be much in the way of actual fire damage at 2230 Prairie Street, one of the Four Seasons Apartments buildings. However, there is significant smoke damage from the basement to the third floor and about $100,000 worth of damage to apartment units and personal belongings — meaning 16 families may be officially displaced through the weekend or quite a bit longer, depending on when apartment management gives the all-clear. Having said that, though, Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage tells KVOE News the situation could have been much worse.
KVOE
Pickup near Emporia destroyed in Saturday night fire
Fire destroyed a pickup near Emporia on Saturday night. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller says the fire was reported around 10:40 pm in the 1600 block of Road 160, about five miles east of Emporia. The truck was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and was eventually destroyed.
WIBW
Three hospitalized after collision launches car into southeastern Kansas home
GAS, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were sent to the hospital, one with serious injuries, after a collision launched a pickup truck into a nearby home in a small southeastern Kansas town. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were...
7 people, 20 pets rescued from burning three-story Emporia apartment
EMPORIA (KSNT) – Several people and their pets were rescued from a burning Emporia apartment complex on Friday. 27 News spoke with Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage with the Emporia Fire Department on their rescue efforts, which began at 9:33 a.m. on Jan. 20, for an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Prairie Street in […]
KVOE
Emporia Fire determines no gas leak near 12th and Riley
Things have returned to normal for a northeast Emporia neighborhood after a possible gas leak was reported before sunrise. Emporia Fire was told about a possible leak at 1222 Riley around 6 am. Kansas Gas was also notified after a reported strong smell of gas. However, no gas was confirmed so Emporia Fire went back to service shortly after arriving on scene.
WIBW
Road into Manhattan residences to close as realignment nears completion
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A road in Geary Co. that leads into a residential neighborhood in rural Manhattan will close as realignment efforts near completion. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that as realignment in Geary Co. nears completion, Ebert Construction will close the existing part of Mockingbird Rd. - which leads into Country Meadows - on Monday, Jan. 23.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
