Enjoy A Exhibit ‘A’ Lager & Support Framingham Hoops and Homework
FRAMINGHAM – To help raise money for Hoops & Homework, Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing will be hosting a release party for the launch of a new rendition of Educator, a Doppelbock German Style Dark Lager. For each 4-pack of Educator sold at the brewery and in distribution, Exhibit...
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
Teens Invited to Bake Cinnamon Rolls at the Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Teens are invited to make cinnamon rolls in mugs at the Framingham Public Library this week. There are two events – one at the Christa McAuliffe Library and one at the main Framingham Public Library. The cooking event is specifically for middle school and high school...
First Friends of the Framingham Library Book Sale of 2023 Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Public Library will hold their first book sale of 2023 on Saturday, January 20 at the main Framingham Public Library. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can shop early at 9:30 a.m. Cash and personal checks only. Both...
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Tara Mahnk
Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
Ruth ‘Izzy’ (Spurr) LeBlanc, 105
FRAMINGHAM – Ruth “Izzy” I. (Spurr) LeBlanc, age 105, died, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the comfort and care of her family. Born in Round Hill, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Harriet (Whitman) Spurr. Ruth was the beloved wife...
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
PuroClean Opens Natick Location
NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
Catherine Louise Lewis, 61
FRAMINGHAM – On January 3, 2023, Catherine “Cathy” Louise Lewis passed away after an illness in Framingham, her home for three decades. She was sixty-one. Born at Fort Meade, Maryland to Shirley M. Lewis and Charles B. Lewis, Jr., Cathy grew up in Albuquerque, Georgia and Maryland. Her family moved to Wilton, CT in 1975. As a youth, Cathy read constantly, and loved music, Star Trek, astronomy and NASA. She enjoyed her friends and studies at Wilton High School, graduating in 1979.
Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66
FRAMINGHAM – Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66, of Framingham, passed into God’s glory on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. For over fifteen years Melanie bravely embraced the newest treatments for breast cancer. She died with hope that her most recent clinical trial will help others with breast cancer in the future.
Home of the Week: 7-Room Storybook Cottage in Town of Ashland
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an a charming storybook cottage in the Town of Ashland. The 165 Eliot Street home was built in 1947. Priced at $775,000 , the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage. The house...
Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited
FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
7 MetroWest Students on Lehigh University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Seven MetroWest students from Wayland, Marlborough, & Sudbury made the...
Trio of Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List For Fall 2022
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Framingham State University Advertising For Health Center Director
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a director for its health center. The Director will plan and direct the personnel and operational activities of Health Services. To provide episodic and primary care to Framingham State University students. To provide health education in relation to health maintenance, preventive health care and specific disease processes to students. To conduct preventive and outreach programming for the campus community. To serve as liaison with faculty, other staff and community resources.
PHOTO GALLERY: Framingham Flyers Vs Newton North Tigers at TD Garden
BOSTON – The Framingham High unified basketball team battled the Tigers of Newton North High this morning, January 21, at TD Garden in Boston. Newton North won the game 44-35, but it was more about the experience. A unified sports team combines athletes with and without intellectual disabilities on...
Amanda (Kee) Hernandez, 33
ASHLAND – Amanda (Kee) Hernandez, 33 of Worcester, formerly of Millbury and Northbridge passed away unexpectedly Saturday, january 14, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of Enrique Hernandez. Amanda was a graduate of Quinsigamond College Class of 2021 receiving duel degrees in Healthcare Management and Associate of...
Sen. Crighton Files Bill With Deadlines To Electrify MBTA Commuter Rail Lines; Framingham Line By the End of 2026
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts State Senator Brendan Crighton, a Democrat from the Third Essex District, has filed legislation to set deadlines to electrify the commuter rail service in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Estimated costs by a non-profit organization TransitMatters puts the cost of the project at $800 million to $1.5...
Framingham Police Arrest Man With Brass Knuckles
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, and charged him on an outstanding warrant and carrying a dangerous weapon. Police arrested at 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 Anthony J. Cavanagh, 34, of Framingham with no known address. He was arrested at 154 Waverley Street. He was “found...
