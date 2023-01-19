ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Tara Mahnk

Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ruth ‘Izzy’ (Spurr) LeBlanc, 105

FRAMINGHAM – Ruth “Izzy” I. (Spurr) LeBlanc, age 105, died, Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the comfort and care of her family. Born in Round Hill, Nova Scotia, Canada, she was the daughter of the late John Wesley and Harriet (Whitman) Spurr. Ruth was the beloved wife...
WALTHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PuroClean Opens Natick Location

NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Catherine Louise Lewis, 61

FRAMINGHAM – On January 3, 2023, Catherine “Cathy” Louise Lewis passed away after an illness in Framingham, her home for three decades. She was sixty-one. Born at Fort Meade, Maryland to Shirley M. Lewis and Charles B. Lewis, Jr., Cathy grew up in Albuquerque, Georgia and Maryland. Her family moved to Wilton, CT in 1975. As a youth, Cathy read constantly, and loved music, Star Trek, astronomy and NASA. She enjoyed her friends and studies at Wilton High School, graduating in 1979.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66

FRAMINGHAM – Melanie Anne (McDonald) Levesque, 66, of Framingham, passed into God’s glory on January 6, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. For over fifteen years Melanie bravely embraced the newest treatments for breast cancer. She died with hope that her most recent clinical trial will help others with breast cancer in the future.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited

FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State University Advertising For Health Center Director

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University is advertising for a director for its health center. The Director will plan and direct the personnel and operational activities of Health Services. To provide episodic and primary care to Framingham State University students. To provide health education in relation to health maintenance, preventive health care and specific disease processes to students. To conduct preventive and outreach programming for the campus community. To serve as liaison with faculty, other staff and community resources.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Amanda (Kee) Hernandez, 33

ASHLAND – Amanda (Kee) Hernandez, 33 of Worcester, formerly of Millbury and Northbridge passed away unexpectedly Saturday, january 14, 2023, at her home. She was the wife of Enrique Hernandez. Amanda was a graduate of Quinsigamond College Class of 2021 receiving duel degrees in Healthcare Management and Associate of...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sen. Crighton Files Bill With Deadlines To Electrify MBTA Commuter Rail Lines; Framingham Line By the End of 2026

FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts State Senator Brendan Crighton, a Democrat from the Third Essex District, has filed legislation to set deadlines to electrify the commuter rail service in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Estimated costs by a non-profit organization TransitMatters puts the cost of the project at $800 million to $1.5...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Man With Brass Knuckles

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a man yesterday, and charged him on an outstanding warrant and carrying a dangerous weapon. Police arrested at 2:35 a.m. on Thursday, January 19 Anthony J. Cavanagh, 34, of Framingham with no known address. He was arrested at 154 Waverley Street. He was “found...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
