FRAMINGHAM – On January 3, 2023, Catherine “Cathy” Louise Lewis passed away after an illness in Framingham, her home for three decades. She was sixty-one. Born at Fort Meade, Maryland to Shirley M. Lewis and Charles B. Lewis, Jr., Cathy grew up in Albuquerque, Georgia and Maryland. Her family moved to Wilton, CT in 1975. As a youth, Cathy read constantly, and loved music, Star Trek, astronomy and NASA. She enjoyed her friends and studies at Wilton High School, graduating in 1979.

