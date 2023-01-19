ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When is Man City vs Arsenal? Date, time, early odds and history for FA Cup clash

Manchester City and Arsenal look set to go toe-to-toe in the Premier League title race in a battle filled with subplots for both sides. Mikel Arteta is aiming to get the edge over his old mentor Pep Guardiola, who is himself bidding to become just the second manager in the Premier League era — after Alex Ferguson — to win three consecutive titles.
USA vs Serbia live stream, TV channel, and lineups for USMNT friendly at BMO Stadium

The U.S. men's national team begins its road towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its traditional January camp taking place during a time of uncertainty with the permanent head coach still undecided. A friendly against Serbia, to be followed just days later by another against South American side Colombia,...

