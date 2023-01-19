Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Sporting News
When is Man City vs Arsenal? Date, time, early odds and history for FA Cup clash
Manchester City and Arsenal look set to go toe-to-toe in the Premier League title race in a battle filled with subplots for both sides. Mikel Arteta is aiming to get the edge over his old mentor Pep Guardiola, who is himself bidding to become just the second manager in the Premier League era — after Alex Ferguson — to win three consecutive titles.
Sporting News
USA vs Serbia final score, results: Brandon Vazquez goal not enough to avoid USMNT friendly defeat
The United States national team put a host of young and inexperienced players on display Wednesday night in a friendly against Serbia as the conclusion of January camp got underway. The result was a 2-1 defeat in Los Angeles. Those young players learned a valuable lesson about mistakes on the...
Sporting News
Nottingham Forest vs Man United lineups, starting 11 for Carabao Cup semifinal first leg
Manchester United's trip to Nottingham Forest brings with it a tinge of nostalgia as the two sides face off in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal. Forest's long-awaited return to the Premier League has breathed new life into the club as they aim to recapture their glory days at the City Ground.
Sporting News
'Happy but not content': De Minaur offers honest feedback after Djokovic thrashing at Australian Open
Australia's Alex de Minaur has provided some honest feedback following a 'disappointing' straight-sets loss to Novak Djokovic 6-2 6-1 6-2 at the Australian Open on Monday night. Under the microscope of the big stage at Rod Laver Arena, de Minaur failed to rise to the occasion against the 21-time Grand...
Sporting News
Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final
There will be plenty on the line when Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas face off in their Australian Open semi-final. Neither player has reached the final at Melbourne Park before, so we can expect an exciting affair. Tsitsipas has bowed out at the semi-final stage three times before at the...
Sporting News
USA vs Serbia live stream, TV channel, and lineups for USMNT friendly at BMO Stadium
The U.S. men's national team begins its road towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup with its traditional January camp taking place during a time of uncertainty with the permanent head coach still undecided. A friendly against Serbia, to be followed just days later by another against South American side Colombia,...
Comments / 0