WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show

– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
2K Games Teasing Cover Superstar for WWE 2K23

As previously reported, WWE 2K223 is expected to be revealed next weekend on the same day as the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. 2K Games has been retweeting a number of clips of Twitter users and influencers teasing the cover star for WWE 2K23, so it looks like Superstar for WWE 2K23 will be revealed soon. The WWE Games account also tweeted that something is coming soon for 2K23.
Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

A second Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament match for tonight’s WWE Smackdown is set in Imperium vs. Brawling Brutes. WWE announced on Friday that the two teams will face off in a first-round match in the tournament, which is determining the next #1 contender to the Smackdown Tag Team Championships.
NJPW and STARDOM Parent Company Sees Profit In Most Recent Quarter

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM, saw a profit for their most recent reported quarter. In that quarter (July through September), their sports division had $11.83 million in revenue and $2.7 million in profit. This is likely due to the two wrestling companies.
Gigi Rey Weighs In Om Her Experiences On AEW Dark

Gigi Rey has worked a number of bouts in AEW on Dark, and she recently shared her thoughts about the experience thus far. The indy star spoke with Love Wrestling for a new interview, and you can see some highlights below:. Gigi Rey is reflecting on her experience wrestling on...
WWE Confirms Segment Change For Monday’s WWE RAW, Another Legend Set For Show

UPDATE: WWE has now confirmed that there will be a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn’s trial on Monday’s episode of RAW. Original: Monday’s WWE RAW, which will be the 30th anniversary episode, will not feature one of the previously announced segments. PWInsider reports that the originally planned Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony, is now off. That segment would have featured generations of that family acknowledging Roman Reigns, including Afa, Sika, Rikishi and Samu.
WWE Reportedly Making Office Cuts

– WWE is making cuts to its office staff, according to a new report. Fightful Select notes that the company is making the cuts today to its office staff, though no specific details were given on which departments are getting cut. WWE has not made any official announcement regarding the...
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report: 01.21.23: LA Knight Talks Puppets, More

-Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. They get right to the headlines: Kevin Owens attacks Roman at the contract signing and hits a Stunner followed by a powerbomb through a table. More Men and Women declared for The Roya Rumble. So far, Ricochet is the only person that had to qualify.
411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast: UFC 283 Review

UFC 283 results (2:45) Robert laughs at Power Slap (1:17:20) UFC hires US Integrity (1:38:55) UFC 285 takes shape (1:44:35) You can subscribe and listen to the 411 Ground and Pound MMA Podcast via the above player on Transistor, or on the following platforms:. * Apple Podcasts. * Spotify. *...
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Tournament Begins

WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament. The winners of that tournament will face The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus...
AIW Wasted Youth Results 1.21.22: Tag Team Titles On the Line, More

AIW held their latest show Wasted Youth on Saturday night, with the AIW Tag Team Championships defended and more. You can see the results from the Fite+ show, which took place in Kent, Ohio, below per Fightful:. * The Philly Marino Experience def. H2 V2. * Ziggy Haim def. Kayla...
Hall’s AEW Rampage Review 1.20.23

Commentators: Jim Ross, Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho. We’re still in California and this week’s Dynamite is going to be a bit tough to follow. There is a good chance that we are going to get some solid matches though, as tends to be the case around here. AEW Rampage can be rather fun when it comes to focusing on some of the lower-level stuff and that might be what happens again this week. Let’s get to it.
Jazz Comments on a Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

– During a recent K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, former WWE Superstar Jazz discussed if she’d be open to a return for the women’s Royal Rumble at this month’s event. She stated on the idea (via WrestlingInc.com), “Truthfully, right now, I probably couldn’t. My knees are that f***ed up.”
