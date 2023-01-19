Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Soccer Star Dies Following Tragic AccidentOnlyHomersCharlotte, NC
Get free chicken salad tomorrow at these three Charlotte restaurantsAsh JurbergCharlotte, NC
Hornets Innovation Summit to award $15,000 to a minority business owner in Charlotte metro areaMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown
CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 21st
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Christ the King High School unveils new $6.6 million gymnasium
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christ the King Catholic High School hosted the grand opening of its $6.6 million Fulford Athletic and Activity complex on Thursday. More than 500 people gathered at the high school in Huntersville as Bishop Peter Jugis cut the ribbon and blessed the new facility with holy water. The ceremony also included tours of the new complex, band, and student singers.
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
WBTV
Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...
1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
WTVW
Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte
Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
'We’re basically homeless' | Seniors evacuated after flooding still in limbo with no future housing options nailed down
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of Magnolia Senior Apartments residents are still in limbo after a busted pipe and flooding forced them out of their homes Christmas weekend. Displaced and with hotel fees covered through the end of the month, the big question is what’s next?. For weeks, these...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
power98fm.com
Here’s How You Might Be Able To Get Your Heating Bill Paid in Mecklenburg County
Need help with your heating bill this season? Well, if you live in Mecklenburg County you might be eligible for the Energy Assistance Program. I had an opportunity to chat with Marquette Kilpatrick, Social Services Manager, and she gave me all the details about this wonderful program. The Mecklenburg County...
WBTV
‘Queen’s Feast’ kicks off with over 90 restaurants participating
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In uptown Charlotte, there’s so many restaurants and eateries to choose from. If only there was a way to get out and try a bunch of them for a low price. Guess what? There is!. Charlotte’s annual restaurant week known as “Queen’s Feast” begins Friday....
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots January 21st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93 • McDonald’s, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96 • Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe...
kiss951.com
Apply Now For The Low Income Energy Assistance Program
Meet Marquette Kilpatrick, she is our Social Services Manager, CRC-Energy and she’s sharing ways neighbors can receive assistance with heating or cooling bills. Visit www.mecknc.gov/ENERGY to download your application from the County website. You can also call DSS Call Center at 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application. Or walk in to apply or drop off your completed application at one of their DSS locations: Wallace Kuralt Building at 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte NC, 28211, or the other office located at their Community Resource Center: 3205 Freedom Drive,
WATCH: Delivery driver chucks Amazon packages out of truck window in NC neighborhood
One neighbor commented on Facebook, saying they found their $500 laptop on the curb next to their mailbox.
country1037fm.com
Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went
I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
WBTV
CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed. The homicide happened in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday on Williams Reynolds Drive, close to East WT Harris Boulevard. Police say a boy under 18 was...
City of Gastonia gets $10K grant to turn traffic signal cabinets into public art
GASTONIA, N.C. — Visitors to Gastonia's downtown area may soon see public art in a new place, but it won't be a massive sculpture or large mural. Instead, the city government will be giving the otherwise plain traffic signal cabinets a splash of color. ElectriCities of North Carolina, a...
York County land owner to honor 144 slave graves after discovery
A 200-year-old gravesite with nearly 150 buried slaves will soon become one of York County's newest historic locations.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
