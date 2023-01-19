ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Luxury mixed-income apartment community coming to Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A new luxury apartment complex that will feature affordable housing is coming to Uptown Charlotte. Inlivian and the Urban Atlantic Secure Innovative secured a $84 million debt and public financing package to build a luxury mixed-income apartment community that be called “Trella Uptown.”. CVS Health recently...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Christ the King High School unveils new $6.6 million gymnasium

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christ the King Catholic High School hosted the grand opening of its $6.6 million Fulford Athletic and Activity complex on Thursday. More than 500 people gathered at the high school in Huntersville as Bishop Peter Jugis cut the ribbon and blessed the new facility with holy water. The ceremony also included tours of the new complex, band, and student singers.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Food and nutrition services emergency allotments ending soon in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Waivers that allowed monthly increases in Food and Nutrition Services allotments are set to end on February 28, 2023. Those emergency allotments have been in place since April 1, 2020. The supplemental benefits are issued beginning on the 22nd of the month as a second...
WCNC

1 man dies in Kannapolis shooting

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An investigation is underway after police say a person was killed in a shooting on Sunday. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, officers were called to a parking lot on Pacific Court on Sunday around 1:15 p.m. At the scene, police found Isaiah Lorenzo Martinez, 18,...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WTVW

Airport board recommends flight to Charlotte

Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Mental health expert weighs in on dealing with trauma. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Dispatchers react to chaos during Walmart shooting. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Evansville Wing Festival returns for 5th year. Gas station robbed at...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood. The homicide took place around noon on Sunday in the 7400 block of Williams Reynolds Drive. The location is in a residential neighborhood. Details are limited and more information will be provided when available. Download...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots January 21st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Jonathan’s, 10630 Independence Pointe Pkwy. – 93 • McDonald’s, 9607 E Independence Blvd. – 96 • Nora’s Kitchen, 1240 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 98 • Red Lobster, 9801 Independence Pointe...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

Apply Now For The Low Income Energy Assistance Program

Meet Marquette Kilpatrick, she is our Social Services Manager, CRC-Energy and she’s sharing ways neighbors can receive assistance with heating or cooling bills. Visit www.mecknc.gov/ENERGY to download your application from the County website. You can also call DSS Call Center at 704-336-3000 to complete a telephone application. Or walk in to apply or drop off your completed application at one of their DSS locations: Wallace Kuralt Building at 301 Billingsley Road, Charlotte NC, 28211, or the other office located at their Community Resource Center: 3205 Freedom Drive,
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Restaurant Week In Charlotte North Carolina-Here’s Where We Went

I devour food even when I’m not eating, if that makes sense. I research and read about it, seek out recipes and trends constantly. So, I guess that makes me a bit of a “foodie.” But, I love all kinds of dishes, from the simplest home-cooked to fancier high-end. It’s all fair game. I look forward to Restaurant Week in Charlotte every year. It’s a great way to try new spots or revisit your faves. We recently found Juniper Grill in Ballantyne, and we love it. We visited last night, not necessarily with the intention of participating in restaurant week. However, when I saw the offerings on the restaurant week menu, I was all in! I had the most wonderful starter salad with bacon, jicama, cornbread croutons and champagne vinaigrette. My entree was a delicious pork chop with a pepper chutney. And, the dessert was sweet cornbread rounds used as a base for berries and vanilla bean ice cream. It was incredible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD: Minor shot and killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in an east Charlotte neighborhood after a juvenile was shot and killed. The homicide happened in a residential neighborhood around noon on Sunday on Williams Reynolds Drive, close to East WT Harris Boulevard. Police say a boy under 18 was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 13-19)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 13 to 19:. • Greco Fresh Grill, 4724 Sharon Road, Charlotte – 87 Violations include: Certified food protection manager wasn’t available; ice was in hand-wash sink; employee touched raw gyro meat and then handled lettuce and tomatoes with the same gloves; items weren’t held cold enough; and some food didn’t have date marking.
CHARLOTTE, NC

