ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

LOOK: Enormous Black Mamba Has Staring Contest With Snake Catcher

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g1cZv_0kK837LO00
(Photo by Howard Pugh (Marais) via Getty Images)

When professional reptile wrangler Nick Evans was called to a local home for a snake removal, he encountered a particularly “confident” black mamba, the enormous snake staring him down from a tree branch above.

The longest snake in Africa, even the average black mamba reaches an intimidating size of 7 to 8 feet in length. This one, however, was even larger. At nearly 10 feet long, it was the largest of the species Evans had ever found.

As if its sheer size wasn’t frightening enough, mambas also possess a deadly venom capable of killing an adult human within 30 minutes. Looking up at the monstrous reptile, Evans knew this mission called for extra care.

“To most people, any Black Mamba is large, and rightly so, as they’re big snakes. But often, to a snake remover, we consider these supposedly large snakes relatively small. That was not the case today,” Evans said in a Facebook post.

Upon arriving at the house, Evans first spotted the snake through the resident’s fence. Needing to get closer to the snake to remove it from the tree, he carefully opened the gate. As he did, the mamba locked eyes with him, holding his gaze unblinkingly from a mere four feet away.

Snake Catcher Successfully Retrieves Monster Black Mamba

Like many snakes, black mambas are typically timid animals, despite their violent reputation. This one, however, didn’t budge an inch, nor did it look away from the slowly approaching snake catcher.

“The massive mamba just stared at me,” Evans recalled. “I was close, about 1.5 meters away. Usually, a mamba would have fled by now. I think this one had more confidence than most. Perhaps thinking, ‘Surely this creature isn’t going to attack me.'”

At this point, the reptile wrangler realized just how large the black mamba was. It wasn’t just 10 feet long but unusually wide as well. After weighing it, he found that it was a whopping 8 pounds.

“I couldn’t believe the girth of it,” he said. “This is a well-fed animal. There apparently used to be Dassies around. Used to be, I see where they went. Large rats certainly would have been on the menu. It probably sniffed out any feral kittens in the area too.”

“Its head was large for a mamba, and it had a few scars,” Evans continued. “An old-looking mamba, perhaps 15 to 20 years if I had to hazard a guess. To see and rescue an animal like this, is very, very special. Certainly made my day!”

Despite its menacing appearance, the massive black mamba allowed itself to be removed from the three without a fight. “It was the most simple of captures,” the snake catcher said. “Its head was closest to me, so I just grabbed it with the tongs, let it reverse, and secured it in my hand. That was it really. Quick and easy.”

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.
a-z-animals.com

This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
AL.com

Rare fish washes up on shores of Mobile Bay and it’s a little scary looking

A photo of a rare fish is making the rounds on Facebook. The Gulf sturgeon washed up this week on the shores of Mobile Bay. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Gulf sturgeon has five rows of bony plates known as scutes that run along its body, something that can be seen in the photo. It also has a snout with four barbels – slender, whisker-like, soft-tissue projections – in front of its mouth.
LOUISIANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Says What We’re All Thinking About Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Following the release of Prince Harry’s new book Spare, longtime Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak says what everyone is thinking about the Prince and his wife, Meghan Markle. In his latest tweet on Tuesday (January 10th), Pat Sajak jokingly had some thoughts about the attention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are receiving. “Having trouble finding information about Prince Harry and his wife (Meghan, I think). Any sources you might suggest?”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Erin Andrews Rocks Justin Jefferson’s Bling, Attempts Embarrassing Griddy During Pregame Show

Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews is sporting some fresh bling for the Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants NFC Wild Card game Sunday. Andrews showed off her “game day glam” prior to kickoff, revealing that it belonged to Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson. Andrews went full-on Jefferson impression, giving her best griddy as well. Spoiler — this griddy will not be winning any awards in the future.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

636K+
Followers
71K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy