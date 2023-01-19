Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
15-year-old killed in Erie County house fire
A 15-year-old has died following an early morning house fire Sunday, the Erie County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 8.
13abc.com
1 person, 2 dogs dead following Erie County house fire, officials say
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - One person and two dogs died Sunday morning following a house fire in Erie County, according to Florence Township Fire Department officials. The fire happened at around 7 a.m. in the 11000 block of SR 113 on Jan. 22, according to a department press release.
cleveland19.com
Geauga County firefighter dies unexpectedly
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Thompson Fire Department continues to mourn the loss of one of their own following the death of a firefighter. Joshua Fanti passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 22, according to a department Facebook post. Fanti, a former U.S. Marine, served in the department for four...
cleveland19.com
Summit County house fire causes road closures
SAGAMORE HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - According to a Sagamore Hills Police Department Facebook post, Valley View Road, between Sagamore and Chaffee Road, is still currently closed after a house fire. Police say they will post an update when the road has been reopened.
cleveland19.com
Early morning house fire in Lee-Miles neighborhood shakes family of 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland fire responded to a house fire early Friday morning in Cleveland’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Officials responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. at South lotus and East 163rd Street. According to Cleveland fire, the incident was an electrical fire. The four residents, three children and...
cleveland19.com
Vermillion fire, surrounding departments save building from heavy fire
VERMILLION, Ohio (WOIO) - Responding to a heavily involved structure fire Thursday night, Vermillion fire took to Facebook to thank some of their surrounding departments for support. According to the post, the intimidating fire on Yorktown Place was met by five departments, who Vermillion fire said saved the property. “A...
cleveland19.com
1 victim stabbed, 1 victim hit by vehicle in Lakewood bar shooting
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Lakewood Police say one victim was stabbed and another victim was hit by a vehicle after gunshots were fired at East End Pub early Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the East End Pub at 11922 Madison Avenue on a report of people fighting. As...
Under-the-influence driver hurt after causing two crashes: Avon Lake police blotter
On January 14, police responded to a crash with injuries. The car had heavy front end damage from crashing into a stone monument style mailbox and other property. The same car was involved in a separate crash on Williamsburg Drive just before this incident. The driver was transported to the hospital and later cited for OVI and reckless operation.
cleveland19.com
Local man laid to rest after plane crash in New York
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) -Dozens gathered at Berkowitz-Kumin-Bookatz Memorial Chapel in Cleveland Heights Sunday to remember Boruch Taub. Taub and Ben Chafetz were killed in a crash Thursday evening, when their plane went down in Westchester County, New York. They were returning to Cleveland after attending a funeral when they crashed.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
cleveland19.com
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
cleveland19.com
Missing ‘endangered’ Cleveland teen found safe, police confirm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help to locate a missing and endangered teenager on Sunday. The teen, 16-year-old Jaden Otis, was last seen in the 7900 block of Neville Avenue in Cleveland. Police said Jaden is classified as endangered due to medical issues.
cleveland19.com
Parma man dies after being stabbed near Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Parma man died after being stabbed in the chest on Thursday, according to a Cleveland Police Department. Police say officers arrived at MLK Jr. Drive for a man stabbed around 5:20 p.m. EMS took 38-year-old Leon Palmer to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where...
Stolen rental car is returned: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Why were tornado sirens blaring for hours in Aurora?
Aurora residents had to endure three hours of loud whining Thursday. Here's why.
Missing 8-year-old girl found safe in Cleveland
An 8-year-old girl missing from Liberty Center, Ohio is believed to be in the Cleveland area. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says it is concerned for her safety.
Shaker Heights police: 2 women taken to hospital after crash
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two women were taken to the hospital on Thursday following a crash in Shaker Heights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Shaker Heights police officials told 3News that the vehicle was...
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a Tree
Cleveland, OH - Friday evening, a Cleveland woman came home and found her driveway blocked by unmarked police cars, flashing lights, and a tow truck. "I received a call from several neighbors asking if I was home. They told me that the police had my driveway blocked and that the police were looking for the person driving the vehicle," said Ms. G Henderson.
Parma man stabbed to death on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Parma man was stabbed to death Thursday on the city’s East Side, according to police. Leon Palmer, 38, was stabbed in the chest about 5:20 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, north of Benham Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Comments / 1