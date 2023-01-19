COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane brought his football team to the court during halftime of Saturday's game with Auburn at the Colonial Life Arena. Beamer and the Gamecocks are coming off an 8-5 season which led to the coach getting a massive raise with a new five-year extension. His new deal runs through 2027 and with a value of more than $33 million, Beamer is the highest paid coach in the history of Gamecock athletics.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO