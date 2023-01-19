Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer indicates 3 South Carolina seniors with remaining eligibility moving on
Since the 2020 season and the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver, “senior” seasons have gotten a bit confusing in college football. With redshirts, there are plenty of sixth-year seniors in college football. Some programs have players walk on “Senior Day” once they have graduated, even if they have multiple seasons of eligibility available.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Preview – No. 22 Razorbacks Head to No. 1/1 South Carolina
FAYETTEVILLE – The No. 22 Arkansas women’s basketball team (17-4, 4-2 SEC) is faced with back-to-back road tests against top five opponents, as the Razorbacks are set to face No. 1/1 South Carolina (19-0, 7-0 SEC) on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time inside the confines of Colonial Life Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2.
Gamecocks Annihilate Vanderbilt To Remain Undefeated
Dawn Staley and South Carolina's women's basketball took care of business on the road in Nashville Tuesday night.
WLTX.com
Beamer holds court at the Colonial Life Arena
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina head football coach Shane brought his football team to the court during halftime of Saturday's game with Auburn at the Colonial Life Arena. Beamer and the Gamecocks are coming off an 8-5 season which led to the coach getting a massive raise with a new five-year extension. His new deal runs through 2027 and with a value of more than $33 million, Beamer is the highest paid coach in the history of Gamecock athletics.
blufftontoday.com
How Dawn Staley's vow after huge loss to Pat Summitt changed her basketball career
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has plenty of memories of legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, though not all of them are fond. In fact, Staley credits a loss to Summitt's Lady Vols in her freshman year at Virginia with altering the path of her basketball career.
LOOK: Shane Beamer Visits Major LB As Decision is Nearing
South Carolina's head football coach visited the home of one of the Gamecocks' biggest defensive targets on the 2024 recruiting board.
fearthestingihs.org
Girls Middle School Basketball wins by forfeit
Irmo improves to 9-1 as Busbee Middle School forfeited the game last night. Irmo improves to 9-1 on the season.
Radio Ink
Kaylin Mozden to Host Mid-Days in Columbia
Cumulus Media has tapped Kaylin Mozden to serve as on-air host for WTCB (106.7 FM) in Columbia, South Carolina. Mozden, who was named one of Radio Ink’s “30 and Under Superstars,” will be heard on the station weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting January 26.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
WLTX.com
Heavy rain expected on Sunday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We saw a chilly but dry day on Saturday only reaching a high of 47 degrees. Things will change quickly overnight as we see rain moving into the region bringing wet weather for our Sunday. Looking at the overall setup, an area of low pressure will...
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
WIS-TV
Lonnie B. Nelson in ‘secure’ status, RCSD searching nearby
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials confirmed Friday morning that Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary is under ‘secure’ status. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a search nearby. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's...
abccolumbia.com
Looking for dinner plans? Restaurant Week runs through this weekend
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Any plans for this weekend? Restaurant Week ends January 22, 2023. If you’re looking to go out for a nice dinner, there’s plenty of Columbia businesses participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina. The 11-day celebration of hundreds of restaurants in the Palmetto State,...
AOL Corp
A new biscuit and brunch spot to open in the former Pizza Joint location near Columbia
A new restaurant that specializes in biscuits and brunch is headed for Forest Acres. Vicious Biscuit, which has a number of other locations in South Carolina and elsewhere, is planning a restaurant for 3246 Forest Drive. That was formerly the home of Pizza Joint, which closed in 2021. Vicious Biscuit...
Columbia hopes to turn old buses into mobile food markets
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Imagine having to choose between gas and groceries because you have to travel nearly 10 miles to get to the nearest grocery store. “I grocery shop three times a week. Groceries are so high nowadays; you can only buy enough for two days or three days," Columbia resident Derek Johnson said. “It takes me approximately 15 to 20 minutes to get to my nearest grocery store," he said.
