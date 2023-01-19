Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
Gurman: Apple prepping ‘major iPad Pro revamp’ for next year
While the iPad Pro lineup has gotten a few minor revisions recently, things have largely stayed the same since the current-generation design language was introduced in 2018. According to a new report, however, this could be about to change as Apple readies a “major iPad Pro revamp” for next year…
9to5Mac
Apple’s iconic ‘1984’ Super Bowl ad aired on this day 39 years ago
Almost 40 years ago, Apple Computer aired its now-iconic commercial introducing the Macintosh during Super Bowl XVIII. Although “1984” became a cultural phenomenon and a watershed moment for product launches, Apple’s Board of Directors was against it from the start. On January 22, 1984, Apple became a...
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Apple said no to business email to say yes to more important initiatives
9to5Mac
OLED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro screens are now an official project for Apple supplier
We’ve long been expecting a switch to OLED iPad Pro screens, with MacBook Pro models to follow, and a new supply chain report says that the project has now been made official for an Apple supplier. It says that Apple has asked “a domestic display company” to develop the...
9to5Mac
Apple Glasses delay? In my view, there’s nothing to see here…
A couple of reports earlier this week made two claims about Apple’s VR/AR plans. One, that the company is trying to trim the cost of a second-generation Apple Headset. Two, that work on Apple Glasses has been put on hold. The first claim is almost certainly correct; the second,...
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25% - minister
NEW DELHI, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Apple Inc (AAPL.O) wants India to account for up to 25% of its production from about 5%-7% now, the trade minister told a conference on Monday. "Apple, another success story," Piyush Goyal said. "They are already at about 5-7% of their manufacturing in India. If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing. They launched the most recent models from India, manufactured in India."
9to5Mac
Which US carrier has the fastest data speeds? Here’s what the newest tests show
Ookla has released its Q4 report for US mobile Internet speeds and more. One carrier continues a strong lead over competitors with 2x faster download speeds, plus the top consistency, availability, and lowest latency. Ookla, creators of the popular Speedtest, shared its report for US mobile and broadband Internet performance...
Nokia signs 5G patent agreement with Samsung
STOCKHOLM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia (NOKIA.HE) on Monday said it has signed a new multi-year agreement to license its 5G patents to Samsung (005930.KS) following the expiry of the previous pact in December.
9to5Mac
Amazon Music price increase in US and UK, after Apple Music; Spotify likely to follow
Three months ago, Apple Music increased its standard monthly subscription by a dollar to $10.99/month, and this has now been matched by an identical Amazon Music price increase …. Billboard reports that the same pound-for-dollar increase also applies in the UK. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited in the U.S. and...
9to5Mac
Tapbots readies ‘Ivory’ client for Mastodon as Tweetbot era unceremoniously ends
The dust continues to settle following Twitter’s decision to cut off third-party apps from its API. Twitter’s poorly communicated decision means that apps like Twitteriffic and Tweetbot can no longer exist. In light of that, Tapbots has published an official memorial for Tweetbot while also teasing that “a new bot will rise in its place and be greater than Tweetbot ever was.”
Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro to feature ‘beautiful’ new design with thinner bezels and curved edges
The iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be released this fall, and as we slowly approach that release, more rumors on what to expect will begin to leak. Today, a new rumor claims that the iPhone 15 devices will match the iPhone 14 lineup in screen sizes. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra), however, will feature “thinner bezels” than before and “beautiful” curved edges.
9to5Mac
How I built my desk setup entirely around using iPad as a computer
The combination of iPadOS 16.2, an M series-powered iPad, and extended monitor support, now allows iPad users to use nothing but an iPad to power an entire desk setup. Head below for a closer, in-depth look at my desk setup – that is built entirely around my iPad Pro.
9to5Mac
HomeKit Weekly: Wemo Smart Plug with Thread might be the best value for smart outlet adaptors
Smart outlet adaptors, like the Wemo Smart Plug with Thread, are a great smart home device for newcomers looking to bing some basic home automation to into their lives. Wemo is Belkin’s smart home brand, and they’re actually the very first smart home product I bought nearly ten years ago. Version 4 builds upon previous versions, but brings a HomeKit only focus to the device. Smart outlet adaptors are great devices to have in every room in your home, and here’s three reasons why:
