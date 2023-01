As a passionate lover of football, in particular of Liverpool FC, Ted Whitehead, who has died aged 89, would have readily admitted that his career as a writer was a game of two halves. In the first, under the name EA Whitehead, he was an admired stage dramatist who wrote a number of scorching studies of the sex war for the Royal Court theatre including, in 1972, Alpha Beta starring Albert Finney and Rachel Roberts. In the second half he became a prolific writer of TV drama whose output included adaptations of Fay Weldon’s The Life and Loves of a She-Devil and The Cloning of Joanna May, as well as contributions to long-running series such as Cracker.

