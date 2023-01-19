Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
9to5Mac
Amazon Music price increase in US and UK, after Apple Music; Spotify likely to follow
Three months ago, Apple Music increased its standard monthly subscription by a dollar to $10.99/month, and this has now been matched by an identical Amazon Music price increase …. Billboard reports that the same pound-for-dollar increase also applies in the UK. Subscribers to Amazon Music Unlimited in the U.S. and...
9to5Mac
How I built my desk setup entirely around using iPad as a computer
The combination of iPadOS 16.2, an M series-powered iPad, and extended monitor support, now allows iPad users to use nothing but an iPad to power an entire desk setup. Head below for a closer, in-depth look at my desk setup – that is built entirely around my iPad Pro.
Comments / 0