Hartford City, IN

Daily Advocate

Lady Blackhawks soar past Lady Tigers

ANSONIA — The Mississinawa Valley High School girls basketball team is now on an 11-game winning streak after defeating Ansonia High School, 80-38, on Jan. 21. Mississinawa Valley head coach Michael Paige said the team came into the game wanting to work on certain areas of the game for when tournament time came around.
ANSONIA, OH
Daily Advocate

Arcanum gymnastics set record high team score at Troy Invitational

The Arcanum High School gymnastics team competed at the Troy High School Invitational on Monday Jan. 16. They managed to earn a record high team score of 123.70 giving them seventh place out of 12 teams. They placed ahead of teams from Northmont, Greenville, Versailles, Alter and Lakota West. This was the first competition where all team members were in attendance. Lydia Knepshield placed tenth on balance beam and vault, second on floor, and ninth in the all-around. Talen Unger also had a strong showing placing seventh on vault and tenth on floor. There were over 80 competitors at the invitational. The freshman class of gymnasts had a strong showing and are displaying growth that will only improve as the season progresses. Their next competition is Saturday Jan. 21 at the Centerville Elk Invitational.
ARCANUM, OH
Current Publishing

Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville

Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard

Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. The Boilers' head coach shares his thoughts on Zach Edey's 24-point, 16-rebound performance against Maryland on January 22, 2023. Trayce-Jackson Davis on win. Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talks one on one with Dave Griffiths about the Hoosiers' 82-69 win over Michigan...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

HerMD now open in Carmel Center

Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?

As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
WARSAW, IN
wrtv.com

Carmel mom of 3 seeks to change postpartum care for Hoosier moms

CARMEL — A Carmel mom and nurse practitioner is on a mission to save lives and support her fellow moms. Stacia Scott and her husband are high school sweethearts, growing their family, just steps from where they both grew up themselves. "You pray for what you have now," says...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Daily Advocate

Friends of Darke County Parks supporting our parks

If you believe a successful park system is good for the quality of life in your community, you are not alone. Countless surveys and studies have proven this. A good park system has a positive effect on property values and the attractiveness of the community to possible businesses locating in the area. Parks readily available for outdoor exercise have shown a positive effect on those taking advantage of offerings from the park system.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI

Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags

MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
MORRISTOWN, IN

