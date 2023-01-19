The Arcanum High School gymnastics team competed at the Troy High School Invitational on Monday Jan. 16. They managed to earn a record high team score of 123.70 giving them seventh place out of 12 teams. They placed ahead of teams from Northmont, Greenville, Versailles, Alter and Lakota West. This was the first competition where all team members were in attendance. Lydia Knepshield placed tenth on balance beam and vault, second on floor, and ninth in the all-around. Talen Unger also had a strong showing placing seventh on vault and tenth on floor. There were over 80 competitors at the invitational. The freshman class of gymnasts had a strong showing and are displaying growth that will only improve as the season progresses. Their next competition is Saturday Jan. 21 at the Centerville Elk Invitational.

ARCANUM, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO