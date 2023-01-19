Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Lady Blackhawks soar past Lady Tigers
ANSONIA — The Mississinawa Valley High School girls basketball team is now on an 11-game winning streak after defeating Ansonia High School, 80-38, on Jan. 21. Mississinawa Valley head coach Michael Paige said the team came into the game wanting to work on certain areas of the game for when tournament time came around.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum gymnastics set record high team score at Troy Invitational
The Arcanum High School gymnastics team competed at the Troy High School Invitational on Monday Jan. 16. They managed to earn a record high team score of 123.70 giving them seventh place out of 12 teams. They placed ahead of teams from Northmont, Greenville, Versailles, Alter and Lakota West. This was the first competition where all team members were in attendance. Lydia Knepshield placed tenth on balance beam and vault, second on floor, and ninth in the all-around. Talen Unger also had a strong showing placing seventh on vault and tenth on floor. There were over 80 competitors at the invitational. The freshman class of gymnasts had a strong showing and are displaying growth that will only improve as the season progresses. Their next competition is Saturday Jan. 21 at the Centerville Elk Invitational.
Current Publishing
Former Colts player, wife open Pilates studio in Zionsville
Former Indianapolis Colts player Jamie Petrowski and his wife, Shelly Petrowski, opened a new Pilates, yoga, and weight training studio, Green Apple Core Fitness, at 116 N. Main St., in downtown Zionsville at the end of 2022. The studio focuses on full-body workouts using machines that are a little bigger...
Fox 59
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing in neighbor's yard
Noblesville woman captures hot air balloon landing …. The Boilers' head coach shares his thoughts on Zach Edey's 24-point, 16-rebound performance against Maryland on January 22, 2023. Trayce-Jackson Davis on win. Indiana senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis talks one on one with Dave Griffiths about the Hoosiers' 82-69 win over Michigan...
Current Publishing
HerMD now open in Carmel Center
Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
Is the lack of snow normal in January in Indiana?
As of January 17, Indianapolis has only picked up a trace amount of snow for the month. Even since December 1, the beginning of meteorological winter, Indianapolis has only picked up 1.6″ of snowfall. Is this lack of snow normal in January in Indianapolis? How about across the state? Over the past five years, snowfall […]
$100,000 winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Take a second look at your Hoosier Lottery Powerball ticket because you could be the lucky Hoosier who won $100,000. The Hoosier Lottery reveals that a winning $100,000 ticket was purchased at Pak-A-Sak gas station located at 330 E. Center Street in Warsaw. Saturday’s winning Powerball numbers were: 24-26-39-47-57 with the Powerball of […]
wrtv.com
Carmel mom of 3 seeks to change postpartum care for Hoosier moms
CARMEL — A Carmel mom and nurse practitioner is on a mission to save lives and support her fellow moms. Stacia Scott and her husband are high school sweethearts, growing their family, just steps from where they both grew up themselves. "You pray for what you have now," says...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
wvxu.org
INDOT plans to expand I-70 to six lanes starting at the Ohio/Indiana border
Public meetings are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday to talk about improving and expanding Interstate 70 from Cambridge City to the Ohio/Indiana state line. Revive I-70 aims to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow and safety along the 20-plus mile corridor. "We're looking at travel lanes, we're looking at bridge...
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
Police are investigating a deadly crash near Zionsville.
House fire leaves 1 dead in Marion
An investigation is underway after a deadly housefire in Marion.
1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
Woman, child found dead inside north side Fort Wayne home after reported shooting
Emergency crews were sent to the 1100 block of Skyline Pass northeast of the intersection of Coldwater and Cook Roads at around 8:37 a.m. in the Lincoln Village neighborhood.
Daily Advocate
Friends of Darke County Parks supporting our parks
If you believe a successful park system is good for the quality of life in your community, you are not alone. Countless surveys and studies have proven this. A good park system has a positive effect on property values and the attractiveness of the community to possible businesses locating in the area. Parks readily available for outdoor exercise have shown a positive effect on those taking advantage of offerings from the park system.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Frankfort Man Arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and OWI
Just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Trooper McKinney was leaving IU Hospital in Lafayette when he noticed a 2016 Kia Forte blocking the travel lane of the parking lot. Trooper McKinney approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who initially provided a false name. Trooper McKinney later identified the driver as Ethan Shelton, 23, from Frankfort. Further investigation revealed that Shelton had two active warrants for his arrest out of Clinton County.
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
