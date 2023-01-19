Read full article on original website
Jack Dee: ‘I’m a positive energy kind of guy’
I went to the Comedy Store in Leicester Square one night in 1986 as a punter and felt immediately that this was what I was supposed to be doing. Jeremy Hardy, Paul Merton and John Hegley were on. It felt like this new comedy scene had started without me. It so happened that it was an open mic night, and it sounds mad, but I asked the compere if I could go on. It was a baptism by fire but afterwards they offered me another try-out the following week. And so it began.
Hypebae
'Emily In Paris' Star Lucas Bravo Walks Louis Gabriel Nouchi's FW23 Runway
Designer Louis Gabriel Nouchi showcased his Fall 2023 collection at Paris Fashion Week, taking cues from Bret Easton Ellis’ American Psycho. The show kicked off with an unlikely appearance from Emily In Paris‘ Lucas Bravo, who traded his sultry chef Gabriel alter-ego for a Christian Bale-style demeanour. The Netflix star made his runway debut in a smartly-tailored floor-length coat, complete with black latex gloves, a silvery tie and a slicked-back hairstyle. Completing the look was a blood-splattered face and an uneasy grin. Alongside Bravo, the runway saw actor Stefano Gianino make his PFW debut, otherwise known as Niccolo from The White Lotus.
