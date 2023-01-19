ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Winter Storm Will Impact Lubbock & The Panhandle

As was predicted last week, it's time to break out the gloves and puffy winter jackets. A winter storm is heading for Lubbock and the surrounding areas and conditions could start turning bad beginning Monday night with travel disruptions possible on Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service as of...
10 Unique Cocktails that Scream ‘Lubbock Texas’

These ten cocktails fit a variety of palates, and all scream 'Lubbock Texas'. Of course, we have to start with a drink named after the Lubbock legend, Buddy Holly. Combine in glass with ice, stir, enjoy. Because it will mess you up if you aren't careful, this is the Tornado.
Local Icon and Lubbock Skate Ranch Owner, Kevin Baker, Has Passed Away

Nearly everyone that grew up in Lubbock spent dozens of weekends at Skate Ranch. Owner, Kevin Baker, always greeted guests with a smile and a few laughs before handing you a pair of skates so you could go out there and get after it. He sadly passed away on the morning of January 16th at the age of 88. His death was announced on the popular local skating rink's Facebook page, and it's clear by hundreds of comments and shares, that he will be missed forever by the community.
How To Send A Delicious, Authentic Taste Of Lubbock Anywhere

I suppose you could send anything, anywhere if you really wanted to, but this is convenient. It can be tough shopping for relatives who live far away. First, you have the problem of them being hard to shop for, then you have shipping problems. So what do you do if you want to send someone something thoughtful that they'd actually like? That's the dilemma I was in and I came up with something cool.
That Nasty Trash Flying Out Of Your Truck Could Cost You Cash

Most truck owners have been there, you or someone threw a can, a box, or something in the back of your truck, only to have the wind blow it out into other cars or the highway. I'm certain someone could sue you or your insurance company if something blew out of your truck and damaged their vehicle, or even worse, caused them to wreck while attempting to dodge it (your little soda can could cause a whole "Final Destination" style chain of events that leads to mass casualties!)
Want To Know What Color Suits You? Here’s How West Texas

Most of the time in Lubbock we are way behind when it comes to things trending and popular. This is not one of those times. If you have been on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok you probably have heard about finding your color. This is actually something that is not new but man are people going crazy for it.
Lubbock Residents Be Ready To Choose Your Power Provider

This is something Lubbock and other cities have never done. Soon Lubbock residents will have the choice on which power provider they use. Lubbock will be the first city to volunteer to do this. Lubbock is actually the third-largest system in Texas. Back in 2018, LP&L joined the Electric Reliability...
Love Cars? Don’t Miss Out On This Lubbock Show

Do you have a love for cars or windmills? Well, they might sound random but those two things are coming together for a fundraiser. The Annual Corvette Car Show and Windmills will have around 50 corvettes with 200 windmill displays for the public to come to check out and see. The museum is a 66,000-square-foot facility.
Stay Lakeside In Lubbock At This Airbnb

Whether you are coming to Lubbock for business or pleasure, or maybe you already live in Lubbock and you need someplace for a staycation. You may want to enjoy a Lakeside Villa that comes complete with some great views of the Hub City. The "Lakeside Villa" is a private guest...
Lubbock Woman Offers Cash Reward For Beloved Missing Orange Cat

Alright, guys, it's time to come together and help Lubbock resident Sarah Louise Hunt find her precious 10-year-old orange kitty. His name is 'Doctor' and he has been missing for roughly five days now. He disappeared somewhere near 27th and University on Friday night and Sarah has been all over town, posting flyers and checking with local animal shelters in search of her sweet baby, but so far, hasn't had any luck.
Best Lubbock Locations To Watch The Game, Eat & Drink

All year round there are always great games to watch. Sometimes you want to go somewhere cool to eat good food, watch with a bunch or people and have multiple TVs. Here is a list of places in alphabetical order where to watch any of the games no matter if it is college or professional in Lubbock, Texas.
Why Did This Local Business Get Uninvited From a Lubbock College Campus?

After announcing their excitement and plans to open a second location of their coffee shop, things quickly went south for Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse. They announced that they will be opening a second location inside the new South Plains College downtown location. They were excited to have the opportunity to now only expand their brand, but to serve the Lubbock community in a new way.
