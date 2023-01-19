ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Xbox and Bethesda were forced to retire because a single-player group of Halo Infinite won a hard-working battle with the single-player game

“Hello Infinite” seems to be imminent. The developer of 343 Industries, with the studios behind Gears Of War and Starfield, all hit by jobs at Microsoft. With the economy dripping with trouble, and a shareholders being afraid of making less money than usual, big corporations have never done the only thing they do in these situations: sack thousands of ordinary workers.
343 took Halo off as the monoplayer content cancelled claims rumours of a claim

Fandom doesn’t have been a good week for Halo fans. Rumors suggest 343 Industries won’t make Halo games more by themselves and that the core games won’t have story campaigns anymore. It wasn’t for Microsoft, but rather not for Halo developer 343 Industries a long time ago....
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?

If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Fan claims that the rare Pokemon Yellow game was totally destroyed by the US Customs

Pokemon franchise has been around for the last 27 years. The earlier games become collectibles as time goes on. As with other collectibles, players can choose to grade an older game and seal if they don’t have any intention of playing it to increase the value of the game. But recently, one of the players claimed their graded Pokemon Yellow game was destroyed while passing through U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Gamers furious after advert featuring 'jiggle physics' is pulled offline

A Thai advert for Goddess of Victory: Nikke has garnered a lot of negative press for focusing on the sexualised elements of its game and the characters. While some are saying it should never have aired in the first instance, there's an equal and opposite group who are claiming it is unfair censorship that Tencent felt the need to pull the advert.

