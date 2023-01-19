ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday

The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for upcoming gusty winds, starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 2 p.m. During this time, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up, increasing the potential for gusty and dusty conditions across the Coachella Valley. Here's a look at wind conditions The post First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday appeared first on KESQ.
Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week

Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Increasing clouds with high desert showers

After a day filled with sunshine, clouds are moving back into view as a weak low-pressure system moves across the state. This will maintain our cooler-than-normal temperature trend for the close of the work week. As the trough of low pressure moves east, moisture will be pushed into Southern California,...
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened

UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall

California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now

The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
