Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
KTLA.com
King Tides return to Orange County, though relatively calm surf lowers flooding threat
Southern California coastal areas are bracing for more high tides this weekend, although the surf remained relatively calm Saturday morning, lowering the level of risk. The so-called King Tides are expected to remain a threat to produce minor flooding through Monday for the Orange County coast, the National Weather Service said.
First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for upcoming gusty winds, starting Sunday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 2 p.m. During this time, Santa Ana winds are expected to pick up, increasing the potential for gusty and dusty conditions across the Coachella Valley. Here's a look at wind conditions The post First Alert Weather Alert: Santa Ana winds Sunday night and Monday appeared first on KESQ.
NBC Los Angeles
Strong Winds Expected in Southland Next Week
Gusty winds were expected to move into the Southland Sunday and last through Tuesday, possibly returning on Thursday, forecasters said Saturday. Gusts in the 45-50 mph range are expected Sunday in the mountains and Santa Clarita Valley, increasing to as high as 60-70 mph Sunday night in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Another storm heading to California before several consecutive sunny days
(KTXL) — After being hit with several atmospheric rivers that brought copious amounts of rain to the state since Dec. 27, 2022, the Sacramento area can expect to see one more storm before finally seeing the sun, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS said that from Wednesday afternoon through the evening the valley […]
King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future
Tides are forecast to be at the highest just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
KESQ
Increasing clouds with high desert showers
After a day filled with sunshine, clouds are moving back into view as a weak low-pressure system moves across the state. This will maintain our cooler-than-normal temperature trend for the close of the work week. As the trough of low pressure moves east, moisture will be pushed into Southern California,...
California campers woken by multiple lights hovering at tree line
A California camper at Hiouchi reported being woken up by wind and debris striking the tent followed by multiple lights hovering at the tree line at 3:30 a.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast
Here's where you can find it.
I-25 south of Pueblo to New Mexico border reopened
UPDATE: SATURDAY 1/21/2023 12:02 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border has been reopened, according to COtrip. UPDATE: FRIDAY 1/20/2023 7:47 p.m. I-25 southbound is now closed from just south of Pueblo to the New Mexico border because of deteriorating and dangerous weather conditions. According to COtrip, I-25 is […]
Acclaimed Actor Missing After Going for Hike, California Storms
Julian Sands, star of multiple Oscar-nominated films such as A Room With a View, has now been missing for six days after disappearing in the Southern California mountains where he was hiking. The 65-year-old actor was reported missing Friday when he didn’t return from a hike in Mount Baldy, according to San Bernardino County officials.
roselawgroupreporter.com
How Lake Mead Water Levels Look After Weeks of Heavy Rainfall
California and Nevada have had extremely heavy rainfall in recent days, during one of the severest droughts the region has ever seen. So what does that mean for the water levels at Lake Mead?. Lake Mead’s water levels are rapidly declining due to the drought. The reservoir—which stretches across Nevada...
GV Wire
Sierra Snowpack Might Be Biggest on the Planet Right Now
The gold standard for figuring out how much water will be delivered to California communities, businesses, and farms is the annual April 1 snowpack measurement. Finally, after three years of drought, things are looking up. Thanks to a long parade of storms, the statewide snowpack has already surpassed the April...
Lake Powell Water Level Projections Revealed in Report
The Bureau of Reclamation projected that the lake's water level will reach its lowest point this year in April.
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
California crews search for missing actor near Mount Baldy
Rescue crews in California are searching for 65-year-old actor Julian Sands who was reported missing near Mount Baldy in San Bernardino County. Sands is most known for his work in films such as, “Arachnophobia” and “Warlock”.Jan. 19, 2023.
