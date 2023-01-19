ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erda, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD: Gang Unit officers witness drive-by shooting, arrest juveniles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested two juveniles overnight and will be screening charges for two others after officers witnessed a drive-by shooting, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says. This investigation started at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, “when officers...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome

OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
OGDEN, UT
ABC 4

Taylorsville Police looking for suspect

The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Payson man who posed as doctor gets 3 months in jail, probation

PROVO — The daughter of a man who was treated by an unlicensed physician practicing medicine in his basement said she brought her father to the U.S. for a better life and for better health care. Instead, she said, her father suffered at the hands of Edgar Flores Bobadilla....
PAYSON, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy