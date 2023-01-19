Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Gang Unit officers witness drive-by shooting, arrest juveniles
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police arrested two juveniles overnight and will be screening charges for two others after officers witnessed a drive-by shooting, a statement from the Salt Lake City Police Department says. This investigation started at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, “when officers...
Two people seriously wounded in early morning Ogden shooting
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in a parking lot near 25th and Jefferson Street in Ogden.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden City Police: 2 victims shot in ‘targeted incident’ downtown
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two victims were shot early Sunday morning in a parking lot behind businesses on Ogden’s Historic 25th Street, Ogden City Police confirmed to Gephardt Daily. The victims were men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, said Lt....
ABC 4
SLCPD officer accused of pinning man with truck has prior violations from time at Ogden City Police
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Salt Lake City Police Officer Thomas Caygle is accused of hitting a man with his personal vehicle, and according to police records, it’s not the first time he has hit someone. According to records obtained from Ogden City Police — where Caygle previously...
ksl.com
Midvale man shot a man 3 times as he was running away, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A Midvale man has been charged with shooting another man three times as the victim tried to run away. Jacob David Cuka, 20, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with three counts of discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony; two counts of drug distribution, a second-degree felony; and possession of a gun by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
KUTV
Suspect in Salt Lake City officer-involved shooting dies 1 week after incident
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake police announced Saturday that the suspect critically injured in an officer-involved shooting earlier in the month has died. Officers with the Salt Lake City Police Department reported that the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will preform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death.
New suspects charged in fatal shooting of Ogden man
Two new suspects have been arrested in connection to this week's fatal shooting of an Ogden man, with one officially charged with the murder.
Gephardt Daily
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman and her unborn child while driving under the influence of alcohol in May 2022. Libbie Isabel Allan was standing with her 3-year-old daughter on...
Wanted felon arrested at Salt Lake City motel after SWAT standoff
A wanted felon who officers believed had access to guns was arrested overnight following a standoff that led to a partial evacuation of a Salt Lake City motel.
Two suspects arrested in connection with 2009 cold case homicide
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men were arrested on January 11 in connection with a 14-year-old homicide cold case. Agents from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of […]
KSLTV
Suspects in fatal Ogden shooting found hiding in motorhome
OGDEN, Utah — A woman was arrested, charged with obstruction of justice in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Ogden on Tuesday. According to a probable cause statement from Andrew Howard out of Ogden Police Department, Chelci Seber was arrested Wednesday when police investigated video surveillance of the suspect vehicle and found the car was registered under her name.
ABC 4
Taylorsville Police looking for suspect
The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds. The man arrived from a bus and is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. He's also about 5 foot 9 inches and about 160 pounds.
kjzz.com
Man in critical condition after riding bike into traffic; impairment suspected
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital Saturday evening after reportedly attempting to ride a bike across a crosswalk against a red light, authorities said. The crash was reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of 4500 South and Highland Drive. Sgt. Melody Cutler with...
kjzz.com
Millcreek family startled after man escapes hospital, breaks into home
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — A Millcreek family recalls the moment a man who escaped a nearby hospital, broke into their house — all while they were home. Six-year-old Thomas Neville was home relaxing with his family when their dog, Asher, suddenly started barking, and his mom screamed. "I...
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
kjzz.com
Friends of victim killed in hit-and-run crash ask driver to come forward
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The friends of the victim in a deadly hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash has asked the driver to turn themselves in. Over the weekend, 31-year-old Brandon Maher was killed when police said he was walking through a crosswalk and was hit. The incident happened around 1:40...
ksl.com
Payson man who posed as doctor gets 3 months in jail, probation
PROVO — The daughter of a man who was treated by an unlicensed physician practicing medicine in his basement said she brought her father to the U.S. for a better life and for better health care. Instead, she said, her father suffered at the hands of Edgar Flores Bobadilla....
Gephardt Daily
Ogden woman charged in connection with man’s shooting death
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — One person has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that killed a man in Ogden Tuesday night. Chelci Tea Marie Seber, 21, was identified as the owner of the car believed to have opened fire on the man. Seber...
FBI warns of teen “sextortion” crime trending in Utah
UTAH — The Salt Lake City Federal Bureau of Investigation Field Office and the mother of a teen victim have put out a joint warning on the increase in incidents […]
KSLTV
Rose Wagner evacuated after ‘unrelated medical incidents’ with three people
SALT LAKE CITY — The Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center was evacuated Saturday night during a screening at the Sundance Film Festival. Rose Wagner officials said that people were evacuated as a safety precaution after three guests had “unrelated medical incidents” after calling the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
