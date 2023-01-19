Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cargo pilot reports fast-moving objects in triangle formation over Ohio airspaceRoger MarshOhio State
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot programLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Concealed Carry Holder Thwarts Attempted Robbery on Chicago CTA TraincreteChicago, IL
A 7-year-old Boy Dies After Being Struck by School Bus in Park Forest, Illinois.hard and smartPark Forest, IL
Related
Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address
On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
Larry Hoover: a comprehensive look at the life and legacy of the notorious gang leader
Chicago has a long history of gang activity, with the Gangster Disciples being one of the most notorious and powerful street gangs in the city. Led by Larry Hoover, the Gangster Disciples controlled large portions of the city’s South and West sides during the 1970s and 1980s. Hoover, also...
Honoring Legacy of Larry R. Rogers Sr.
Sadly, founding partner of the Power Rogers law firm, Larry R. Rogers, Sr. has passed away. Larry, a man from humble beginnings, at one time juggling three jobs to support his family, ceased upon the opportunities given to him, worked hard and became one of the most successful, respected and influential trial lawyers in the country.
mediafeed.org
University of Chicago will set you back this much
The University of Chicago is a private research university that’s considered one of the best in the country. Ranked number six in national universities (in a tie with Stanford University) by U.S. News and World Reports, the university is affiliated with 92 Nobel Prize winners and 25 Pulitzer Prize winners. It has highly regarded schools in law, medicine, and public policy, among others. In this guide, we’ll detail the university’s admission process, the UChicago acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
McCullough Academy Students Receive Weekend Meals
On Friday, January 13, 100 scholars from Frankie Woods McCullough Academy went home for the weekend with their backpacks filled with nutritious food, thanks to the National Backpack Program, spearheaded by the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links – Black K.A.R.E. grant. The Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources and...
Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA
If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
austintalks.org
Aspire Center construction to start this spring
Construction for the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation at the site of the former Emmet School building will start this spring. Financial and job development services will be available for free at when the center – being developed by Westside Health Authority with support from Austin Coming Together – opens.
Excel Academy of Englewood celebrates graduates of its EMS program
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special ceremony on Friday honored seven high school students from the Excel Academy of Englewood.They graduated from the emergency medical responders training program. The 56-hour course is taught by EMS instructors and upon graduation, students have a guaranteed job with Superior Ambulance.This marks the first time high school students were offered enrollment into the EMR program.
Current Publishing
‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob
When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life
EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
Lightfoot fields attacks in crowded Chicago mayoral debate
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) fielded attacks from a number of candidates in the city’s crowded mayoral race during their first televised debate on Thursday evening, underscoring the challenges that lie ahead for the incumbent in her reelection bid.
Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail
CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
Urban Prep Academy fights to keep charter school agreement at public hearing
Urban Prep Academy in Chicago is making new pleas to keep its charter school agreement during two public hearings Thursday.
A Bonnie’s Eye Conversation with TC Carson
Most people know TC Carson for his character as the suave and debonair Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Many may not know he is successful in voice-overs and other acting roles on stage and TV. He is an amazing actor, however, once you see and hear him live on stage you are taken to another dimension.
Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer Dies at 68 After Long Cancer Battle
Legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer, officials at WXRT said Sunday morning. WXRT's Terri Hemmert revealed in a statement that Brehmer had passed away early Sunday morning. "It is with a heavy heart that we must...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Englewood school closed by city converted into resource center for formerly incarcerated
It's been nearly 10 years since CPS decided to close dozens of neighborhood schools, and now one abandoned building in Englewood is being converted into a force for good.
Popculture
Michael Lehrer, Second City Comedian Diagnosed With ALS, Dead at 44
Comedian Michael Lehrer, who performed with the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, has died after a battle with ALS. He was 44. Lehrer was terminally ill and chose to end his life with the assistance of his doctor, his partner, and caregiver Colette Montague told the Chicago Sun-Times. Lehrer...
CPS held town hall meeting to address concerns regarding controversial new high school on former public housing land
The CPS Chief of Family and Community Engagement Adrian Segura acknowledged during the meeting that Illinois State Representative Theresa Mah threatened to pull state funding if there is not true engagement with the community.
Comments / 1