ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Crusader Newspaper

Rev. Dr. Rameen M. Jackson delivers a thought provoking and profoundly revealing address

On Sunday, January 15th, the biological birthday of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a Southern Baptist preacher, theologian, and disciple of Jesus Christ, who would have turned 94 years old had he lived were treated to inspirational and motivational words of wisdom at the Katie Hall Educational Foundation, Inc.’s “37th Anniversary Observance of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. National Holiday Law” Program.
GARY, IN
Chicago Defender

Honoring Legacy of Larry R. Rogers Sr.

Sadly, founding partner of the Power Rogers law firm, Larry R. Rogers, Sr. has passed away. Larry, a man from humble beginnings, at one time juggling three jobs to support his family, ceased upon the opportunities given to him, worked hard and became one of the most successful, respected and influential trial lawyers in the country.
CHICAGO, IL
mediafeed.org

University of Chicago will set you back this much

The University of Chicago is a private research university that’s considered one of the best in the country. Ranked number six in national universities (in a tie with Stanford University) by U.S. News and World Reports, the university is affiliated with 92 Nobel Prize winners and 25 Pulitzer Prize winners. It has highly regarded schools in law, medicine, and public policy, among others. In this guide, we’ll detail the university’s admission process, the UChicago acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, popular majors, and more.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

McCullough Academy Students Receive Weekend Meals

On Friday, January 13, 100 scholars from Frankie Woods McCullough Academy went home for the weekend with their backpacks filled with nutritious food, thanks to the National Backpack Program, spearheaded by the Northern Indiana Chapter of The Links – Black K.A.R.E. grant. The Black K.A.R.E. (Kidney Awareness Resources and...
GARY, IN
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Constructing a New Career with Free 11-Week Job Training Program at YWCA

If you've ever considered a career in the construction or utilities trades but aren't sure how to get started, a local program is offering a way to get your foot in the door. The YWCA Metropolitan Chicago is now accepting applications for this year's 11-week [email protected], which pays its trainees a stipend to learn the basics of those trades. Classes start Feb. 6; the application deadline is Jan. 27. Eligible participants need to be unemployed, 18 years or older with a high school diploma and valid driver's license.
CHICAGO, IL
austintalks.org

Aspire Center construction to start this spring

Construction for the Aspire Center for Workforce Innovation at the site of the former Emmet School building will start this spring. Financial and job development services will be available for free at when the center – being developed by Westside Health Authority with support from Austin Coming Together – opens.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Excel Academy of Englewood celebrates graduates of its EMS program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A special ceremony on Friday honored seven high school students from the Excel Academy of Englewood.They graduated from the emergency medical responders training program. The 56-hour course is taught by EMS instructors and upon graduation, students have a guaranteed job with Superior Ambulance.This marks the first time high school students were offered enrollment into the EMR program.
CHICAGO, IL
Current Publishing

‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob

When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

How Cook County’s Justice System Destroyed My Life

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following story is Roosevelt Myles’ personal account of his life after being wrongfully convicted in 1996 of murdering 16-year-old Shaharian “Tony” Brandon on the West Side in 1992. He was sentenced to 60 years in prison. He was released from the Canton Illinois Correctional Center in 2020 after serving 28 years behind bars.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Jesse Jackson visits inmates at Cook County Jail

CHICAGO — Rainbow PUSH officials made a special visit Saturday to the inmates of the Cook County Jail hoping to inspire them. A whole host of visitors were led by civil rights icon Jesse Jackson. One of his top aides was there too, all part of an effort to engage with those inside, many of […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

A Bonnie’s Eye Conversation with TC Carson

Most people know TC Carson for his character as the suave and debonair Kyle Barker on the FOX sitcom “Living Single.” Many may not know he is successful in voice-overs and other acting roles on stage and TV. He is an amazing actor, however, once you see and hear him live on stage you are taken to another dimension.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Michael Lehrer, Second City Comedian Diagnosed With ALS, Dead at 44

Comedian Michael Lehrer, who performed with the Second City comedy troupe in Chicago, has died after a battle with ALS. He was 44. Lehrer was terminally ill and chose to end his life with the assistance of his doctor, his partner, and caregiver Colette Montague told the Chicago Sun-Times. Lehrer...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy