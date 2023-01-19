ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

OYO Hotel celebrates grand opening of new showroom

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Laughter and live music filled the air to kick off the grand opening of OYO Hotel & Casino's newest showroom. The Vegas Stand Up & Rock hosted its opening celebration inside the hotel on Friday. The red carpet event welcomed the showroom's owners, local comedians,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Grand Canal Shoppes to host Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is finally here, and the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. The Grand Canal Shoppes invites guests to join them in celebrating the Year of the Rabbit as they host the official Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at noon.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Resorts World introduces $888K package for F1 weekend in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas is joining the list of casino-hotels offering pricey luxury packages for the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year. The resort announced what it calls the "888 Experience," an $888,000 package centered around the Formula One race that will take over the Las Vegas Strip in November.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Tie the knot on Valentine's Day at The Little Vegas Chapel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — February, the month of love, is right around the corner, and if you're ready to tie the knot, The Little Vegas Chapel is ready to celebrate all the love. The chapel, located in the Neon Gateway near the famed Arts District, is celebrating Valentine's Day and National Wedding Month with a special package and week-long promotion.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Jenn Leach

Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck Owner

The food critic is Keith Lee and if you're on TikTok, you might have heard of this Las Vegas food critic. He has an honest approach to rating local restaurants. He shows up unannounced, pays in full, and quietly retires to his home where he films his honest review, sitting in his child's Paw Patrol chair.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
LAS VEGAS, NV

