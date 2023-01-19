LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is finally here, and the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. The Grand Canal Shoppes invites guests to join them in celebrating the Year of the Rabbit as they host the official Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at noon.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO