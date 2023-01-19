Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceSanta Ana, CA
NFL Superstar Confirms He Is Leaving TeamOnlyHomersLas Vegas, NV
Area 51 Blog Owner Claims FBI, Air Force Ghosted Him After Raiding His Home, Causing $25K in DamagesEden ReportsLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
National Blonde Brownie Day offer at Dickey's Barbecue Pit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Start off Sunday morning with a toasty treat on National Blonde Brownie Day. Dickey's Barbecue Pit is making a sweet offer to celebrate National Blonde Brownie Day on Sunday, January 22. Each purchase of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cup will come with a free blondie...
news3lv.com
Chinatown Plaza kicks off Year of the Rabbit festival
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Chinatown Plaza welcomed in the New Year with open arms as it kicked off its Year of the Rabbit festival. The Las Vegas community joined in honoring the Chinese New Year at the plaza's two-night celebration on Saturday. Guests were surrounded by local food trucks...
news3lv.com
OYO Hotel celebrates grand opening of new showroom
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Laughter and live music filled the air to kick off the grand opening of OYO Hotel & Casino's newest showroom. The Vegas Stand Up & Rock hosted its opening celebration inside the hotel on Friday. The red carpet event welcomed the showroom's owners, local comedians,...
news3lv.com
City of Las Vegas reveals Historic Westside mural project
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Bright colors and strong messages are surrounding the Historic Westside as a part of its newest community project. The City of Las Vegas announced the reveal of its mural project at the West Las Vegas Art Center on Saturday. The newest murals contribute to the...
news3lv.com
Grand Canal Shoppes to host Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Lunar New Year is finally here, and the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas is ready to celebrate. The Grand Canal Shoppes invites guests to join them in celebrating the Year of the Rabbit as they host the official Chinese New Year in the Desert ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26, at noon.
news3lv.com
Pirate Fest to return to Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Fantasy fans are sailing their ships to Las Vegas for this year's Pirate Fest. The largest Pirate and Fantasy Renaissance Festival in the West is making its return to Craig Ranch Park on March 25 -26 from 10 a.m - 7 p.m. The family fun...
news3lv.com
Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
news3lv.com
Resorts World introduces $888K package for F1 weekend in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas is joining the list of casino-hotels offering pricey luxury packages for the Las Vegas Grand Prix later this year. The resort announced what it calls the "888 Experience," an $888,000 package centered around the Formula One race that will take over the Las Vegas Strip in November.
news3lv.com
Regal movie theater in west Las Vegas to close as part of bankruptcy filing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One of Regal's movie theaters in the west Las Vegas valley is set to close as part of the company's bankruptcy proceedings. Regal parent company Cineworld included Village Square Stadium 18, located at Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road, in a list of 39 theaters where it plans to cancel leases starting Feb. 15.
news3lv.com
Keep Memory Alive announces lineup for 26th annual Power of Love Gala
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive has announced the lineup of entertainers participating in the 26th annual Power of Love gala on Saturday, Feb. 18, at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Performances and appearances by many include Paula Abdul, Alice Cooper, Kevin Cronin, Nikki Glaser, Chad Kroeger, John Mayer,...
news3lv.com
Latin pop group RBD returns to the stage after 15 years with 'Soy Rebelde Tour'
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Get your red ties and pink cowboy hats ready Las Vegas, Latin pop group multi-generational phenomenon RBD returns after 15 years with an international tour. The "Soy Rebelde Tour" is set to include 26 cities across the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The tour will...
news3lv.com
Country star Zach Bryan announces tour date at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Rising country superstar Zach Bryan is hitting the road this year, and he'll be making a stop in Las Vegas. Bryan will bring his "Burn Burn Burn" tour to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Aug. 19, according to AEG Presents. Tickets will be sold through AXS.com/ZachBryan....
news3lv.com
Tie the knot on Valentine's Day at The Little Vegas Chapel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — February, the month of love, is right around the corner, and if you're ready to tie the knot, The Little Vegas Chapel is ready to celebrate all the love. The chapel, located in the Neon Gateway near the famed Arts District, is celebrating Valentine's Day and National Wedding Month with a special package and week-long promotion.
Great Buns Bakery: the bread & butter of many restaurants and resorts
Las Vegas welcomes 40 million visitors a year. And it takes a lot of food to keep everyone full. We're introducing the company that’s the bread and butter of many local restaurants and resorts.
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck Owner
The food critic is Keith Lee and if you're on TikTok, you might have heard of this Las Vegas food critic. He has an honest approach to rating local restaurants. He shows up unannounced, pays in full, and quietly retires to his home where he films his honest review, sitting in his child's Paw Patrol chair.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots. According to Caesars, the guest hit...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans’ top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.
Vegas-Born Actor to Open Coffee Shop in the Market at Laughlin
Double Shot represents a new phase in actor David Lewis’s career
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
