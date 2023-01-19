ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Royal, SC

Port Royal police searching for auto theft suspects

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTo1C_0kK81EVe00

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is seeking two suspects accused of stealing a person’s car.

Police responded to Eventide Apartments on Jan. 18 around 9 p:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, the victim told officers they were approached by two male subjects in the parking lot after returning home from work.

The victim recounted one male flashing a handgun and taking her car keys. Both subjects left in the victim’s white 2020 Kia Sportage with SC tag SNY341.

The subjects are described as men with a slender build, wearing all black with face

masks.

Port Royal detectives ask anyone living in the area with security cameras to check them and report anything suspicious to the police. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Sgt Detective Boggess at 843-986-2220.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

Deputies arrest man in Ridgeville killing

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies have arrested a man of killing a man by holding his head in mud and water. Elup Jones is charged with murder, Lt. Rich Carson said. Deputies responded Thursday at about 4:30 p.m. to the 400 block of Highway 78 in Ridgeville where...
RIDGEVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Bluffton man arrested after fentanyl distribution investigation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A man is behind bars for selling fentanyl in Bluffton after a thorough drug distribution investigation. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), their Violent Crimes Task Force began an investigation into the sale and distribution of heroin and fentanyl after receiving a tip that illegal narcotics were being sold from a residence off of Cumpsee and Babe Place in Bluffton.
BLUFFTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023

01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating armed robbery at Summerville Family Dollar

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation is underway following an armed robbery that happened Thursday morning at a Family Dollar store. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Thursday when an armed male suspect entered the store located on Ladson Road, according to the Summerville Police Department. Police say the suspect did not take any items […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

SPD mourning the loss of patrol horse Sgt. Forrest

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Members of the Savannah Police Department gathered to honor the life and service of Sergeant Forrest, a horse on SPD’s mounted patrol.  “Forrest is me with four legs–short, fat, stubborn, and straight-up boss.” The Savannah Police Department celebrated the life of one of its beloved officers Saturday,  a horse known as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 77-year-old man found safe in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Update 4 p.m.: He has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing man who suffers from dementia. According to the Savannah Police Department, George Porter, 77, was last seen around 2:45 p.m. on the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Driver dead after GSP pursuit on Highway 204

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One driver is dead after a police pursuit on Highway 204 Thursday morning. According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), around 11 a.m., an officer attempted to pull over an SUV with an expired tag. When the driver failed to pull over, CCPD said the officer ended their attempted […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 7 after fire in North Charleston

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Seven people will receive assistance from the Red Cross after a Saturday house fire in North Charleston.  The American Red Cross says volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire.  Officials say the house fire happened on Shagbark Trail.  The Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Photos: Murdaugh filing provides new details about murders

Warning: Graphic content. Read at your discretion. COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The legal team for disbarred attorney and accused murderer Alex Murdaugh is providing more insight into the night that his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul were killed at their Colleton County property. In a January 18 filing urging Judge Clifton Newman to […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy