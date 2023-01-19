Port Royal police searching for auto theft suspects

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department is seeking two suspects accused of stealing a person’s car.

Police responded to Eventide Apartments on Jan. 18 around 9 p:30 p.m. on a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, the victim told officers they were approached by two male subjects in the parking lot after returning home from work.

The victim recounted one male flashing a handgun and taking her car keys. Both subjects left in the victim’s white 2020 Kia Sportage with SC tag SNY341.

The subjects are described as men with a slender build, wearing all black with face

masks.

Port Royal detectives ask anyone living in the area with security cameras to check them and report anything suspicious to the police. Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Sgt Detective Boggess at 843-986-2220.