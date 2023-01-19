I went to the Comedy Store in Leicester Square one night in 1986 as a punter and felt immediately that this was what I was supposed to be doing. Jeremy Hardy, Paul Merton and John Hegley were on. It felt like this new comedy scene had started without me. It so happened that it was an open mic night, and it sounds mad, but I asked the compere if I could go on. It was a baptism by fire but afterwards they offered me another try-out the following week. And so it began.

