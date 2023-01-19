Read full article on original website
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Sundance: Anne Hathaway Recalls Being Asked as 16-Year-Old Actress if She Was “a Good Girl or Bad Girl?”
Standing on the big stage inside Park City’s Eccles Theatre on Saturday night, Anne Hathaway took the microphone during a brief Q&A session following the world premiere of her new film, Eileen. After saying how honored she is to be in the cast of William Oldroyd’s film alongside Thomasin McKenzie, Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland and Owen Teague, the Oscar winner offered a polite apology if what she was about to say turned into “an annoying headline.” More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: 'Theater Camp' Debuts to Standing Ovation, Receives Second for Cast After Surprise Musical Performance'The Eternal Memory' Review: A Moving...
GMA’s Sam Champion sparks concern on set and has Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan begging him to ‘be careful’
GMA's Sam Champion has co-hosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan concerned about him running around on set as they urge him to "be careful." Sam took to Instagram with a few snaps from his temporary appearance on Good Morning America, replacing Ginger Zee as she recovers from a recent illness.
Jack Dee: ‘I’m a positive energy kind of guy’
I went to the Comedy Store in Leicester Square one night in 1986 as a punter and felt immediately that this was what I was supposed to be doing. Jeremy Hardy, Paul Merton and John Hegley were on. It felt like this new comedy scene had started without me. It so happened that it was an open mic night, and it sounds mad, but I asked the compere if I could go on. It was a baptism by fire but afterwards they offered me another try-out the following week. And so it began.
It’s official, the Demon Slayer sequel is going on Netflix
The sequel to Demon Slayer sounded official and was delivered to Netflix. While the first season of Demon Slayer has been available on Netflix for several weeks now, the sequel should soon be available. The rumor has circulated for days and now official: the hit anime will return to the streaming giant a few days later.
YOLO: Silver Destiny Interviews: Michael Cusack, Todor Manojlovic, & Sarah Bishop
The trio discussed the writing of the exhibition and become part of the Adult Swim apologies. The show premieres on Monday, January 22 at midnight on Adult Swim and the next day on HBO Max. YOLO: Silver Destiny begins when a chance encounter at a Sausage Sizzle sets the girls...
Cobra Kai: Daniel and Johnnys Dojo close. Season 6 will be the last. Here’s the first trailer
All good things are gone, and Cobra Kai is one of them. The show is now available in the same way as YouTube Red, which finally gets bought by Netflix, and closes its doors with the sixth and last season. The streaming platform has fixed the problem by adding the announcement trailer which always anticipates more parts of the content, but doesn’t provide a definitive publication date.
A cosplay of Hermione Granger lets you take a ton of joy and take a ton of twigs!
The intelligent and tough sorceress Hermione is probably still one of the absolute favorite of Harry Potter fans. As a symbol of Leviosa, who has the same meaning as Leviosa, has made an immortal appearance, but also caused laughter. The cast is becoming a hit in the play community. Reddit cosplayer Karenscarlet1 expresses her love for the gifted Gryffindor heroine with her stunning portrait photo of Hermione.
Mark Hamill suggests that his time as the Joker is over
Mark Hamill has recently indicated that he is unlikely to be returning to the Clown Prince in the future. This comes after an interview with Empire magazine where Hamill pointed out that the recent passing of Kevin Conroy, the Batman actor, has shaped his decision to leave the character. The two were almost inseparable, and Hamill would only ever return to play the Joker if Conroy was back as Batman.
