ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Has Denver seen more snow than normal?

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wrwaI_0kK815eM00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Another round of snow moved through Colorado this week, dropping 9.1 inches of fresh powder at Denver International Airport.

So far in January DIA has recorded 10.9 inches of snowfall. That is above the average of the 6.5 inches Denver typically sees in January.

Snowfall totals: Here’s how much snow fell in your city Tuesday and Wednesday

The total snowfall in Denver as of Jan. 18 is 34.8 inches, according to the National Weather Service .

How much snow fell each month last season?

Last season, Denver recorded 49.4 inches of total snowfall.

  • January : 13.4 inches
  • February: 15.8 inches
  • March: 13.1 inches
  • April : Trace
  • May : 2.3 inches
  • June: 0 inches
  • July: 0 inches
  • August: 0 inches
  • September: 0 inches
  • October: Trace
  • November: Trace
  • December: 4.8 inches
I-70 closed to Kansas after 9 semis, 12 cars pile up

Average snowfall in Denver

Here’s a look the average snowfall for each month in Denver, according to the NWS:

  • January: 6.5 inches
  • February: 7.8 inches
  • March: 11.5 inches
  • April: 8.8 inches
  • May: 1.7 inches
  • June: Trace
  • July: 0 inches
  • August: 0 inches
  • September: 1 inch
  • October: 4.1 inches
  • November: 7.4 inches
  • December: 8 inches

The snowfall measurements are taken at DIA because that is where the official measurement comes from. DIA is located about 18 miles northeast of downtown and it is also where the Automated Surface Observing System for the city of Denver is located.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

2 more winter storms will bring more cold & snow to Colorado

Another winter storm on Friday will cause big impacts in southern Colorado before a storm on Sunday brings potentially bigger impacts to the Denver metro area.Most of southeast Colorado including Pueblo, Walsenburg, Trinidad, La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield are under a Winter Weather Advisory or a Winter Storm Warning for up to a foot of snow.It will be the biggest snow storm of the season so far for the southeast region of the state and anyone planning travel south of Colorado Springs on Friday evening should be prepared for winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns.For the Denver metro area, the...
COLORADO STATE
Inna D

Cousins Maine Lobster coming to Denver

Cousins Maine Lobster, leading food truck concept and provider of the tastiest Maine lobster rolls across the country, announces their upcoming grand opening at Joyride Brewing Company on Saturday, January 28.
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years

Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy