Marvel Studios is getting ready to unleash the big bad of The Multiverse Saga in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) set as its main antagonist. Kang will also be the main villain of the next two Avengers movies Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Majors has already given fans a taste of what's to come after appearing as a variant of Kang in the first season of Loki. The actor has been looking pretty great in his last few films, but he wanted to take it to another level for projects like Creed 3 and the Ant-Man sequel. Majors took things to the extreme and cut out all carbs while training for those projects, and while talking with Deadline he revealed which snacks he missed during his diet.

1 DAY AGO