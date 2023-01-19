Moving forward with battery storage code, Riverhead hires consultant to complete environmental assessment form for $10,000

Read full article on original website
Planning be damned: Riverhead is developers’ promised land
Yet again this Town Board has demonstrated their disdain for the folks they are supposed to serve: the people of Riverhead. Out of the blue, at the Town Board meeting this week, they introduced from the floor and passed an important resolution that the public had zero opportunity to review and comment upon in any meaningful way. The resolution retains BFJ, the consultants already employed to update the comprehensive plan, and pays them an additional $10,000 to do SEQRA work on Mr. Rothwell’s latest pet project: proposed new zoning regulations on battery storage systems (BESS).
Six months after a contentious hearing, law to regulate firearm businesses remains in limbo
Six months after residents spoke for and against proposed regulations for firearm businesses in the town during a contentious public hearing, Council Member Tim Hubbard has yet to bring a new code to the Riverhead Town Board to regulate the uses, after the board rejected the initial proposal. Following the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Response to Nassau County RFP: Rallying outside the Five Towns Community Center
In response to a request for proposal sent out by Nassau County on Jan. 2, Five Towns Community Center, workers, volunteer members and community members joined forces on Jan. 20 to highlight their support for the 115-year-old community resource and pressure the county to renew the existing lease which expires next year.
Are the companies in Riverhead’s future the right ones?
Business applications are heading toward an expanding industrial bias for our town. Community groups and the Town Board do not appear to agree on acceptable companies for Riverhead. What are Riverhead’s residents and the board’s vision for the types of businesses that seek approval to operate a company in Riverhead?
Lawsuit filed over plan to build luxury golf course on Pine Barrens land
Group for the East End, along with the Long Island Pine Barrens Society, East Quogue Civic Association, and several local residents joined forces to file the suit.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
GOP officials and Gov. Hochul go back and forth over affordable housing on LI
Republican officials, members of the Suffolk County Legislature and several town supervisors have expressed outrage with Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to address the state's housing crisis.
Election integrity matters — and it starts with the integrity of the people seeking our votes
It’s a sobering fact that a brazen liar with a fabricated biography could be elected to the United States Congress at a time when the resources needed to discover such fabrications are quite literally in the palms of our hands. Yet that’s what happened in New York’s Third Congressional...
Not a ‘traditional warehouse’: Residents tell planners NorthPoint should be analyzed using traffic data for high-cube fulfillment centers
Some residents are challenging the standard being used by town planners to evaluate potential traffic impacts from the proposed logistics center on Middle Road in Calverton, arguing that the standard being used by the town does not apply to the actual use being proposed. NorthPoint/Riverhead Logistics is seeking approvals to...
Latest real estate transfers
Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2023. EBS Building Systems LLC to Scotts Ave OZ LLC, 1001 Scott Avenue, $3,200,000, on Aug. 22, 2022 (commercial-vacant land)
ctexaminer.com
90 Percent Success Fuels Renewal of Efforts to ID Motor Vehicle Cheats in Stamford
J.R. McMullen was among the members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who worried in 2019 that a contract before them would unleash Big Brother. Then-Mayor David Martin wanted to hire a Shelton company, Municipal Tax Services, to drive around the city at night photographing license plates in a search for the suspected thousands of motorists who don’t pay Stamford taxes on their vehicles.
New DMV office will officially open Monday in White Plains
The office will officially open this Monday at The Source at White Plains located at 1 Maple Ave.
Southold versus Riverhead: a tale of two towns
Southold Supervisor Scott Russell is spot-on with his analysis of how his town should proceed to adopt a code regulating battery energy storage systems — including implementing a moratorium while the necessary planning and zoning work is done. Russell’s well-reasoned, comprehensive press release details the planning that must be...
A moratorium on battery energy storage systems? Southold supervisor thinks it’s a smart idea.
Southold Supervisor Scott Russell is calling for a 12-month moratorium on the development of battery energy storage systems in Southold Town. The Southold Town Board will discuss a planning process and consider the moratorium at its meeting Tuesday, Russell said in a press release yesterday afternoon. “Battery Energy Storage Systems...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY
Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
Fast-moving fire razes century-old Long Beach lumber yard
Fire poured out of the second floor of Whitbreads Lumber on Magnolia Boulevard around 10:30 a.m.
News 12
Authorities find cannabis-infused gummies sold at 'Organically Connected' stores
The Suffolk County Police Department is warning families to keep an eye on their children’s candy wrappers after they caught a chain of convenience stores selling cannabis-infused gummy candies. Authorities say they found edible gummies containing high amounts of THC being sold at the chain store 'Organically Connected' -...
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
riverheadlocal
