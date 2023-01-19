ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Moving forward with battery storage code, Riverhead hires consultant to complete environmental assessment form for $10,000

By Denise Civiletti
riverheadlocal
riverheadlocal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
riverheadlocal

Planning be damned: Riverhead is developers’ promised land

Yet again this Town Board has demonstrated their disdain for the folks they are supposed to serve: the people of Riverhead. Out of the blue, at the Town Board meeting this week, they introduced from the floor and passed an important resolution that the public had zero opportunity to review and comment upon in any meaningful way. The resolution retains BFJ, the consultants already employed to update the comprehensive plan, and pays them an additional $10,000 to do SEQRA work on Mr. Rothwell’s latest pet project: proposed new zoning regulations on battery storage systems (BESS).
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Are the companies in Riverhead’s future the right ones?

Business applications are heading toward an expanding industrial bias for our town. Community groups and the Town Board do not appear to agree on acceptable companies for Riverhead. What are Riverhead’s residents and the board’s vision for the types of businesses that seek approval to operate a company in Riverhead?
RIVERHEAD, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners

A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Not a ‘traditional warehouse’: Residents tell planners NorthPoint should be analyzed using traffic data for high-cube fulfillment centers

Some residents are challenging the standard being used by town planners to evaluate potential traffic impacts from the proposed logistics center on Middle Road in Calverton, arguing that the standard being used by the town does not apply to the actual use being proposed. NorthPoint/Riverhead Logistics is seeking approvals to...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Transfers of real estate in the Town of Riverhead and selected hamlets in the Town of Southampton reported by The Real Estate Report Inc. on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19, 2023. EBS Building Systems LLC to Scotts Ave OZ LLC, 1001 Scott Avenue, $3,200,000, on Aug. 22, 2022 (commercial-vacant land)
RIVERHEAD, NY
ctexaminer.com

90 Percent Success Fuels Renewal of Efforts to ID Motor Vehicle Cheats in Stamford

J.R. McMullen was among the members of the Stamford Board of Representatives who worried in 2019 that a contract before them would unleash Big Brother. Then-Mayor David Martin wanted to hire a Shelton company, Municipal Tax Services, to drive around the city at night photographing license plates in a search for the suspected thousands of motorists who don’t pay Stamford taxes on their vehicles.
STAMFORD, CT
riverheadlocal

Southold versus Riverhead: a tale of two towns

Southold Supervisor Scott Russell is spot-on with his analysis of how his town should proceed to adopt a code regulating battery energy storage systems — including implementing a moratorium while the necessary planning and zoning work is done. Russell’s well-reasoned, comprehensive press release details the planning that must be...
RIVERHEAD, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hempstead, NY

Situated in Nassau County, Hempstead is a quaint village home to around 58,734 locals per the 2021 census. It is one of the villages that make up the Town of Hempstead and the most densely populated and populous village in New York. Home to several places of interest, including historical...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

 https://riverheadlocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy