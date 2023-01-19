Moving forward with battery storage code, Riverhead hires consultant to complete environmental assessment form for $10,000

Yet again this Town Board has demonstrated their disdain for the folks they are supposed to serve: the people of Riverhead. Out of the blue, at the Town Board meeting this week, they introduced from the floor and passed an important resolution that the public had zero opportunity to review and comment upon in any meaningful way. The resolution retains BFJ, the consultants already employed to update the comprehensive plan, and pays them an additional $10,000 to do SEQRA work on Mr. Rothwell’s latest pet project: proposed new zoning regulations on battery storage systems (BESS).

