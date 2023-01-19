Read full article on original website
Is This Bicycle HEAVEN? Angel’s New ‘Hyperbike’ is a 3D Printed Titanium Road Race / Fondo / Gravel Bike
With a tagline like "the sky is not the limit, it's the starting line" Angel Cycle Works is claiming their new titanium "hyper bike" Heaven, could be cycling's answer to the promised land.
MOOTS Forager Fatbike, Now Available as Prebuilt Complete bike!
Just in time for some winter riding, Colorado's Moots Cycles has included their Forager Fatbike in the available prebuilt offerings. You can now get the prebuilt Forager with a full Shimano XT build, see below for build details.
Cassette & Co Offers Stylish Lifestyle Apparel for the Bicyclist
Found in Orange County, California, Cassette & Co. introduces their fun and "seriously unserious" line of lifestyle apparel. Cassette & Co. is part of Cassette Creative, a company that helps create, and manage brand assets and marketing for businesses in the bike industry.
GRAYL UltraPress Ti is a Water Filter, Sports Bottle & Pot, All in One Titanium Shell
The best products tend to have inherent versatility. The UltraPress Ti water filter/purifier bottle, by GRAYL is just that, versatile. With the UltraPress, you get a kind of all-in-one vessel wit a 16.9oz water bottle, a water filter/purifier, and an outer titanium cup that can be used to heat water and cook food alongside hot coals or near a direct flame.
