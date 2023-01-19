Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. The best products tend to have inherent versatility. The UltraPress Ti water filter/purifier bottle, by GRAYL is just that, versatile. With the UltraPress, you get a kind of all-in-one vessel wit a 16.9oz water bottle, a water filter/purifier, and an outer titanium cup that can be used to heat water and cook food alongside hot coals or near a direct flame.

2 DAYS AGO