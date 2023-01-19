ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills heading back overseas to play in London next season

By Evan Anstey
 3 days ago

(Correction: This story originally named an opponent for the Bills in London. It has been updated to just say that both the Bills and Titans will be playing there. News 4 regrets the error.)

LONDON (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills will be taking a trip across the pond once again, as they’ve been announced as one of five NFL teams playing in Europe next season.

The Bills and the Tenessee Titans are set to play at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which was described by the NFL Thursday morning as “the only purpose-built NFL stadium outside of the US.” Two games will be played there, they say.

In addition to the Bills and Titans, the Jaguars will be in the U.K., too, returning to Wembley Stadium. The Jaguars have a multi-year commitment to playing in the United Kingdom, and this will be their tenth game in London.

Josh Allen says he can’t compete with Joe Burrow’s style

It’ll be the German debut for both the New England Patriots and the Kansas City Chiefs when they play overseas. Two games will be played in that country.

“The NFL previously confirmed that Munich and Frankfurt will stage games in Germany over the next four years,” the NFL said.

The dates of the games are yet to be announced, but this will be the second time playing in London for both the Bills and the Titans, having each played there in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

“The NFL has done an incredible job with this initiative,” Bills EVP/COO Ron Raccuia said. “We’re excited for Bills Mafia to experience Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one of the primary design inspirations for our new stadium scheduled to open in 2026.”

READ: Full list of license plates rejected by the New York DMV in 2022

The NFL noted that there will not be an international game in Mexico this year, due to renovations happening at Estadio Azteca.

“Mexico plays a critical role in the NFL’s international growth strategy, with its passionate and growing fan base,” Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president, club business, major events & international, said. “We remain committed to year-round engagement with our amazing Mexican fans and look forward to future games in Mexico.”

If you’d like to register interest in purchasing tickets for an international game, click or tap here .

