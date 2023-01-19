CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday on a round of short-covering after prices hit their lowest since Jan. 10. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract , which had fallen during the previous five sessions, closed near its daily high. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Thursday morning to show that soybean export sales were in a range between 600,000 and 1.26 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19. A week earlier, soybean export sales totaled 986,196 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract settled up 14 cents at $15.02-1/2 a bushel after falling below its 40-day moving average for the first time since Jan. 5 overnight. * Technical support was noted at the contract's 50-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Nov. 21. * CBOT March soyoil dropped 0.44 cent to settle at 60.54 cents per lb. March soyoil fell to its lowest since Dec. 12 early in the session. * CBOT March soymeal futures closed up $5.70 at $465.50 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)

