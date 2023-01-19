Read full article on original website
After holiday peak, egg prices trending downward
Wholesale egg prices are down more than $1 a dozen since hitting a record daily average price of $5.40 a dozen in the week before Christmas, said USDA economists in the monthly Livestock, Dairy and Poultry report. “While wholesale prices are expected to decline further, they will likely stay elevated as producers rebuild their egg-laying flock capacity.”
Growers to plant more wheat, pursuing war-boosted prices
With U.S. wheat selling for a record-high average of $9.10 a bushel, growers say they will sow the largest amount of land to wheat in seven years, enough to bump up production by 17%, according to a farm magazine. It is the latest reverberation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 11 months ago, that has disrupted global food chains and driven up prices.
3 Big Things Today, January 24, 2023
1. Grain and Soybean Futures Rise in Overnight Trading. Grain and soybean futures were modestly higher in overnight trading on signs of demand for U.S. products and some profit-taking. Exporters sold 192,000 metric tons of soybeans to an unnamed country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said yesterday. On Friday, the...
GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures rise; soy, corn firm but gains capped by Argentine rains
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures rose on Wednesday, with soaring prices for supplies in India boosting prospects for increased demand for U.S. exports. "The country has not been historically known as a major exporter, but they did ship out a record eight-plus million tonnes in the 2021/22 marketing year before shutting down exports in May and now running into supply issues," Matt Zeller, director of market information at brokerage StoneX, said in a note to clients about India.
GRAINS-Soybeans face pressure on Argentine rains, wheat falls after rally
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures declined on Thursday, as rains across Argentina's farm belt boosted crop prospects, easing concerns about supply disruptions resulting from a severe drought. Wheat lost ground after two days of gains, as snowfall in U.S. Plains improved prospects for the winter crop. "Most...
Record-breaking egg profits prompt accusation of price gouging
A farmer-advocacy organization says record-breaking increases in the price of eggs isn’t being caused by inflation or avian flu, as claimed by egg companies, but by price collusion among the nation’s top egg producers. In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) last week, the organization...
GRAINS-Chicago grains firm after slide with weather, economy in focus
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy, corn crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat, corn and soybean futures ticked...
GRAINS-Soy stays weak on Argentina rain relief; wheat extends rebound
Ample rain seen limiting drought losses in Argentina. Bumper expected crops in Brazil also curb soy, corn markets. (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell further on Wednesday as showers in Argentina tempered worries about drought damage to crops in the world's largest supplier of soymeal and soyoil.
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm on bargain buying, grain futures falling
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures firmed on Monday amid a spate of bargain buying after a recent slump in prices helped mute market impact of the bearish results of the latest Cattle on Feed report from the federal Agriculture Department, traders said. Cattle futures also...
GRAINS-Soybeans tick higher, Argentine weather limits gains; wheat firm
SINGAPORE, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, although beneficial rains across Argentina's crop belt limited the upside potential in prices. Wheat and corn prices rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board...
GRAINS-Chicago corn, wheat climb after weather pressure
Snowfall in dry parts of U.S. Plains boosts soil moisture. Drought-hit soy crops in Argentina get rain relief. Investor optimism on economy helps underpin grains. (Updates with closing prices; adds context for soybean futures) By Christopher Walljasper. CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures firmed on Tuesday,...
GRAINS-Soybeans around 2-week lows as rain forecast in Argentina
HAMBURG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell again on Monday, touching their lowest in around two weeks as expectations of rain in Argentina's parched growing areas eased concerns over crop damage. Argentine rain put pressure on corn and falls in both corn and soybean prices also undermined wheat.
GRAINS-Soybeans rise for 2nd session on bargain-buying, wheat down
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, helped by bargain-buying, although the advance was limited by rains across Argentina's farm belt which boosted crop prospects. Wheat prices were marginally down after Wednesday's rally on concerns over Black Sea supplies amid the Russia-Ukraine war. FUNDAMENTALS.
CBOT soybeans snap five-session losing streak on short-covering
CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose on Wednesday on a round of short-covering after prices hit their lowest since Jan. 10. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade soybean contract , which had fallen during the previous five sessions, closed near its daily high. * Private exporters reported the sale of 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2022/23 marketing year, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * Analysts were expecting a USDA report on Thursday morning to show that soybean export sales were in a range between 600,000 and 1.26 million tonnes in the week ended Jan. 19. A week earlier, soybean export sales totaled 986,196 tonnes. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures contract settled up 14 cents at $15.02-1/2 a bushel after falling below its 40-day moving average for the first time since Jan. 5 overnight. * Technical support was noted at the contract's 50-day moving average, a level it has not dipped below since Nov. 21. * CBOT March soyoil dropped 0.44 cent to settle at 60.54 cents per lb. March soyoil fell to its lowest since Dec. 12 early in the session. * CBOT March soymeal futures closed up $5.70 at $465.50 a ton. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures firm even as feed prices weigh on markets
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange livestock futures were mixed on Tuesday as soybean and grain prices firmed, traders said. Live cattle and feeder futures were able to continue Monday's price bump. But the higher feed prices weighed on the beef market, as did questions over consumer and export demand, StoneX chief commodities economist Arlan Suderman said in an analyst note.
GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 16-month low, U.S. weather limits gains
SINGAPORE, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat ticked higher on Tuesday, as the market recovered from its lowest in 16 months on bargain-buying, although the gains were limited by snowfall in parts of the U.S. Plains which brought much needed moisture to the winter crop. Soybeans and corn prices rose...
CBOT TRENDS-Wheat and corn up 1-4 cents, soybeans up 4-9 cents
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Up 1 to 4 cents per bushel. * Wheat firmer on short covering and...
China to import a 'substantial amount' of Brazilian corn -USDA attache
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:. "Corn production in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 is revised up slightly based on National Bureau of Statistics data indicating a better harvest in the North China Plain which more than offset smaller yields in the northeast. Feed mills have resumed mixing more corn in feed rations as higher prices for wheat and sorghum reduce demand for corn alternatives. At the same time, Brazilian corn is now available and priced competitively with domestic corn ... With the arrival of the first vessel of Brazilian corn in early January 2023, China will likely turn to Brazil for a substantial amount of its corn imports."
CBOT corn futures firm on bargain buying, Argentina rain impact
CHICAGO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures firmed on Tuesday, as feed users tried to snap up bargains and investors assessed how much benefit the rainfall may have helped drought pressures in Argentina, traders said. * CBOT March corn settled up 10-3/4 cents at $6.77 per...
GRAINS-Soybeans fall as rain expected to aid Argentine crop
CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dropped on Monday for a fourth consecutive session as rainfall in Argentina's parched growing areas diminished concerns over crop damage. Wheat fell to nearly 16-month lows as snow and rain across parts of the U.S. Great Plains brought needed moisture to winter...
