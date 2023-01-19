Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
3 Places To Get German Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
The Billioniare Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Michigan?Ted RiversDetroit, MI
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Mansour to open Artis in Lakewood
Chef Andrew Mansour, formerly of Zhug and EDWINS, is planning to open Artist Restaurant in the former SideQuest bar at 17900 Detroit Ave. in Lakewood. SideQuest, a self-proclaimed geek bar, closed in January 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the bar and restaurant industry. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Boom’s Pizza readying to open Lakewood spot
Boom’s Pizza is preparing to open its new Lakewood location on Jan. 24 at 14730 Detroit Ave. Led by chef-partners Ben Bebenroth and Jonathan Bennett, the new restaurant will be housed in the former Campbell’s Sweets Factory location on the corner of Detroit Avenue and Warren Road. The name is a reference to Bebenroth’s grandfather, Boom.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's Paradise
Ohio can often become overshadowed by its large cities and many people forget that some of the best and most delicious restaurants are hiding in the quieter regions of the state.
StoneFruit Coffee Co. to Permanently Close Downtown Cleveland Location
The shop opened in 2021
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in Ohio
POpshelf recently opened its first ever store in Ohio recently at 755 Howe Ave, in Cuyahoga Falls, a suburb of Akron. So what is pOpshelf? It's a store that can best be described as a mix between Five Below and Dollar General.
Zina Greek Street Food in University Heights Opens Today
The fast-casual Greek eatery is from chef Demetrios Atheneos
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream issues recall on chocolate peanut butter cup flavor
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland-based Mitchell's Ice Cream has issued a voluntary recall for an undeclared allergen in its Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Mitchell Brothers Ice...
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Ohio
They are so good that Guy Fieri recommends them.
Highland Park Golf Foundation selected to revive historic Northeast Ohio golf course
HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio — After a search by the City of Cleveland for a vendor to lease, revitalize and manage the operations of the historic Highland Park Golf Course, Mayor Justin Bibb has found the city's top pick. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Rocky River woman tells story of how a flight back to Cleveland turned serious
Earlier this month, a Rocky River woman was killing time during a layover in Denver on her way home to Cleveland However, grabbing a drink at the bar turned into a scary situation.
Cleveland Scene
The 30 Best Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
If you want to take full advantage of the city you live in, there are certain things you should be doing. Sure, you think you already love Cleveland. But get a new appreciation by making sure you do these 30 things and fall in love with your city on a deeper level.
New businesses open in Tower City Center, giving hope of rebound
New businesses are on their way to Tower City Center in Downtown Cleveland. Many visitors and business owners say they hope this will help the mall bounce back to how it once looked many years ago.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
cleveland19.com
Park on Cleveland’s West Side closed off because of gas leak
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) According to a post on Ward 16 Councilman Brian Kazy’s Facebook page, McGowan Park has been cordoned off as a precaution due to a gas leak. The park is located in the Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood. Kazy said in the post, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and...
