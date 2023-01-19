it sounds good but remember once it's displayed other in Satan we trust etc will also be in every classroom. I'm God fearing and I believe in God freedom and liberty. but personally I think every school should offer after school Bible classes that way the parents can pick and choose for their children to attend or not. just my opinion
Can't we trust God from home? We are supposed to have separation of church and state. Or do we already live in an autocracy? What's next? Tell women they have to cover their faces in public?
Indoctrination of religious teachings should be left to a child, their parents, and family. Schools need to actually teach students history (truthfully - not revised), mathematics, language arts, sciences, and enrichment courses that will prepare them to be successful humans.Stop pushing personal viewpoints or opinions as facts. Stop twisting history to fit a better narrative.Remember, equality means if you are allowing the Christian God to be represented, then you MUST allow other Gods and Goddesses to be represented too.
