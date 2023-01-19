ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City commission considers comprehensive plan proposals and fee schedule changes

By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
 3 days ago

The Abilene City Commission met at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 for an hour-long study session with four items on the agenda. The commission spent most of the meeting discussing fee schedule changes.

First, the commission considered the appointment of Jill Goldsmith to the Abilene Public Library Board. Goldsmith would fill the unexpired term of Jenna Delay, which ends April 30, 2026. John Kollhoff, city commissioner, said he will vote no for Goldsmith’s appointment, or the appointment of anyone, if they do not have the goal of decreasing the library’s annual budget.

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Abilene, KS
