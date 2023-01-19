ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strongsville, OH

Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
CLEVELAND, OH
Being a life preserver: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk

Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see http://fairmounttemple.org. There’s a Jewish young man named Havi. He is a son and brother, an active swimmer and an elementary-age student. He also...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You

CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
CLEVELAND, OH
Rose is new Mandel JCC CEO; Nature Center pancake breakfast is Feb. 25: Press Run

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Rose is new Mandel JCC CEO: Rabbi Carnie Rose began work in his new position as president and chief executive officer of the Mandel Jewish Community Center on Jan. 16. Rose succeeded Michael G. Hyman, who retired Sept. 2 after nearly 16 years leading the JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Richard Zikalik served as interim CEO after Hyman’s retirement.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Man in ski mask steals package from porch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter

A woman reported receiving an alert from her doorbell camera at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 13, but was unable to view the footage on her phone. The woman said she called her children, who were at home, and the children confirmed seeing a man in a black ski mask take a package from their porch and leave in a black car with tinted windows. Police were unable to locate the suspect’s car in the area and doorbell video footage of the incident was not viewable.
BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, OH
License plate stolen from Kia: Rocky River Police Blotter

At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.
ROCKY RIVER, OH
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
LAKEWOOD, OH
North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio.

