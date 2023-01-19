Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
Consistent, plowable snow falls on Northeast Ohio on Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The snow has returned to Northeast Ohio Sunday morning and the National Weather Service says it could continue into Monday. Meteorologist Keith Jaszka with the National Weather Service says to expect periods of steady to heavy snow Sunday afternoon, which will likely continue into the evening. And the most persistent snow can be expected on the east side of Cleveland. He also notes that there could be 2 to 4 inches of snow throughout the area with Lake, Northern Geauga and Ashtabula Counties possibly seeing 5 inches.
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
Being a life preserver: Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk
Guest columnist Robert Nosanchuk is Senior Rabbi of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple, a community that nurtures love, justice, hope, joy, connection and growth. For more information, see http://fairmounttemple.org. There’s a Jewish young man named Havi. He is a son and brother, an active swimmer and an elementary-age student. He also...
Why is crowdfunding not being considered to help avert loss of Horseshoe Lake?
Sad, disturbed, and perplexed. I am, of course, very sad about the impending permanent loss of Horseshoe Lake and the wonderfully peaceful environment it has provided for decades. However, I am also disturbed by the implications for other nearby bodies of water. The type of Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District...
No. 1 St. Edward edges No. 3 Garfield Heights in OT, No. 23 Brush stuns No. 10 Cleveland Heights on Chris Brownlee’s 3 at the CMI
LYNDHURST, Ohio — As Brush players gathered themselves on the bench for the final 23 seconds of the Chet Mason Invitational, junior guard Chris Brownlee told his teammates and coach of his intentions, if one of them got him the basketball. “They’re not going to help on the 3,...
Fans’ memories of meeting Jim ‘Mudcat’ Grant show faith at work – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
CLEVELAND, Ohio – My column last week on former Tribe pitcher Jim “Mudcat” Grant brought in some amazing emails from fans who had met him over the years. “I had a mysterious disease that eventually became a brain stem glioma. My summers were filled with the Cleveland Indians. Baseball made my physical pain lessen and loneliness go away … I sent letters to players, with actual letters sent back. One being from Mudcat, who was a Tribe broadcaster at the time.
Rose is new Mandel JCC CEO; Nature Center pancake breakfast is Feb. 25: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Rose is new Mandel JCC CEO: Rabbi Carnie Rose began work in his new position as president and chief executive officer of the Mandel Jewish Community Center on Jan. 16. Rose succeeded Michael G. Hyman, who retired Sept. 2 after nearly 16 years leading the JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Richard Zikalik served as interim CEO after Hyman’s retirement.
Man in ski mask steals package from porch: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
A woman reported receiving an alert from her doorbell camera at 1:50 p.m. Jan. 13, but was unable to view the footage on her phone. The woman said she called her children, who were at home, and the children confirmed seeing a man in a black ski mask take a package from their porch and leave in a black car with tinted windows. Police were unable to locate the suspect’s car in the area and doorbell video footage of the incident was not viewable.
Gandalf’s Pub, Great Lakes Brewing Co. team up for wild-game dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Gandalf’s Pub & Restaurant is holding an annual wild-game dinner paired with beers from Great Lakes Brewing Co. The dinner is 7 p.m. Monday, March 6. Executive chef Edward West’s menu (beers have not been announced):. • Oxtail and onion shooter - onion soup...
‘Perennials’ is a perfect term for those who have lived long, but have more to give
I was also inspired by letter writer Robert Brownlee’s thoughts on aging (”'Elderly’ does a disservice to people with much to offer,“ Jan. 14). I am in his “age group.” For years, I have been fighting my own war against the words that seem to lump us into a boring group of humans.
Cuyahoga County still yellow, but Medina, Summit, Portage now green for low COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio —Cuyahoga County remained classified yellow, but three Northern Ohio counties flipped from yellow to green classification for low COVID-19 spread on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map this week. Those counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were last designated green in early...
License plate stolen from Kia: Rocky River Police Blotter
At 3:55 p.m. Jan. 13, a woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate from her Kia. The plate was found the next day on a stolen car in Cleveland. At 1:05 a.m. Jan. 11, an officer stopped a driver. It was later found that the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was wanted by three other police departments.
Thousands without power in Northeast Ohio as cold front brings strong winds
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Wind gusts topping 40 mph Thursday night in Northeast Ohio were resulting in a large number of power outages, including more than 4,000 in Cuyahoga County. According to FirstEnergy, more than 1,600 outages were reported in Cleveland just after 10:30 p.m. Mayfield Heights had nearly 900 outages, while Cleveland Heights, Richmond Heights, Shaker Heights and Solon all had over 300.
Witness reports vehicle theft: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Grand theft vehicle: Detroit Avenue. Police officers at 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 9 responded to a report of a grand theft of a motor vehicle from a parking lot on Detroit Avenue near Matthews Avenue. A witness heard glass break and saw males running. Two vehicles, one of which was a Kia, took off, according to a police event report. An officer gave pursuit but terminated the chase on I-90 eastbound and notified Cleveland police.
No driving privileges or valid plates, but gun comes back clean: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Police stopped a man driving a Ford Fusion around 10:45 a.m. Jan. 14 and cited him for driving under suspension and expired plates. A Smith & Wesson automatic handgun was seized briefly, then returned to the driver after officers ran the serial number through the crime computer and it came back with no illegal activity.
North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
Man would rather people not walk in the woods: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
A resident called police Jan. 15 about someone walking through the woods behind his property. He said he did not like that. It was noted that the caller did not own the woods. The walker did not go onto the caller’s property. Police advised the caller that there was nothing they could do to stop the walker from enjoying the woods.
Terry Francona enters a second decade as Cleveland Guardians manager – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – “Now I’m going into my 11th year … “. Those words were spoken by Terry Francona at Saturday’s Guards Fest. A small media group was talking to the Guardians manager, and even Francona seemed a bit surprised when those words came from his mouth. He is the longest current tenured MLB manager with the same team.
