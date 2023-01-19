PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Pittsfield Township was found dead.Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead on Friday in Clare, Michigan, possibly by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Pittsfield Township police.Elinski was wanted for the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Andrea Grant, from Plymouth. Officers found Grant dead in her parked car at about 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the 37000 block of Plaza Drive. Her vehicle had several bullet holes visible on the exterior.An investigation is ongoing, and police previously said they did not believe the shooting on Thursday was random.

