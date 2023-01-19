Read full article on original website
WNEM
Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer. Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city. Investigators said Officer Ward and...
Man arrested at Flint council meeting threatened to ‘martyr himself’ there, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI -- A man arrested in City Hall this week had threatened to “martyr himself” there during a City Council meeting and has been charged in a warrant with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Genesee County...
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
Saginaw man charged in drive-by shooting, brass knuckle beating, accepts plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of shooting another man, then beating beat him with brass knuckles and robbing him the following month, has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s unlikely to face prison time. Pedro Juarez III, 38, on Jan. 18 appeared before Saginaw...
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
Court of Appeals makes ruling on evidence in 2019 Lapeer murder case
LANSING, MI – Some, but not all, alleged incriminating Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 will be admitted as evidence at a potential trial, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this week. A panel...
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
Murder charge in bizarre Flint homicide case dismissed, but other charges remain
FLINT, MI – A bizarre homicide case in which the victim said he was hit by a vehicle while witnesses said he was assaulted in other ways is one step closer to a potential trial after two defendants were bound over for trial on single counts of assault with intent to murder.
abc12.com
Reward increases for tips in murder of Saginaw County restaurant manager
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Crime Stoppers Saginaw County is increasing the reward for tips in the murder of a restaurant manager. Cash rewards for information leading to an arrest in the death of Donald Patrick, Jr. are now up to $7,500. Patrick was shot to death on Jan. 19,...
Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township found dead
PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Pittsfield Township was found dead.Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead on Friday in Clare, Michigan, possibly by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Pittsfield Township police.Elinski was wanted for the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Andrea Grant, from Plymouth. Officers found Grant dead in her parked car at about 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the 37000 block of Plaza Drive. Her vehicle had several bullet holes visible on the exterior.An investigation is ongoing, and police previously said they did not believe the shooting on Thursday was random.
Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business
SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
Detroit News
Family of Flint security guard killed at Family Dollar over mask mandate says justice 'served'
On the same day her husband's killers were sentenced to life in prison without parole, Latryna Sims declared in all capital letters on an online fundraising page: "JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED." Sims' husband, Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of nine from Genesee County, was working as a security guard at...
Reward offered for info on Saginaw man’s fatal shooting in Hooters parking lot in 2021
SAGINAW, MI — Two years ago, Donald J. Patrick Jr. was leaving work after ending his shift at a Hooters in Kochville Township. Before making it to his vehicle, an assailant shot him once in his head, delivering a fatal wound. Years earlier, Patrick’s younger brother was likewise killed...
Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree
IOSCO COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old Hale woman died and two passengers, including a child, were injured in a crash, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to a noon report of a crash Saturday, Jan. 21, on Vaughn Road in Iosco County’s Plainfield Township. Police said the Hale...
Former Hamilton Home Bakery could become Saginaw’s next marijuana shop
SAGINAW, MI — The site of a former beloved Saginaw bakery could soon transform into the city’s latest marijuana dispensary. Planners with Premier Provisioning — a weed retail company with one site already operating in the city — aim to develop a second dispensary at the building that housed Hamilton Home Bakery for more than 40 years, city records show.
Saginaw teen pleads to shooting teen clerk in face during Family Dollar robbery
SAGINAW, MI — Not even a month into his 18th year, a Saginaw teen accused of robbing a Family Dollar store and shooting its teenage clerk in her face has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s looking at years behind bars. James T. Johnson on Nov....
Convicted murderer who escaped from Saginaw jail via credit card fraud dies in hospital
SAGINAW, MI — Over the summer, a Bay City man with a murder conviction allegedly escaped from the Saginaw County Jail by an innovative method — credit card fraud. Months on, the man has died before his case could be brought to trial. Saginaw County Sheriff’s deputies on...
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Ex-Covenant HealthCare employee accused of embezzling $24K takes plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A former Covenant HealthCare employee has pleaded guilty to embezzling a five-figure sum from the hospital, though she has the chance to avoid the felony staining her record. Rachel A. Reinbold, 38, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, appeared before Saginaw County Circuit Judge Janet M. Boes and...
