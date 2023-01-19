ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

WNEM

Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer. Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city. Investigators said Officer Ward and...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Man wanted in fatal shooting of woman in Pittsfield Township found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities say a man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Pittsfield Township was found dead.Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead on Friday in Clare, Michigan, possibly by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Pittsfield Township police.Elinski was wanted for the fatal shooting of 50-year-old Andrea Grant, from Plymouth. Officers found Grant dead in her parked car at about 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the 37000 block of Plaza Drive. Her vehicle had several bullet holes visible on the exterior.An investigation is ongoing, and police previously said they did not believe the shooting on Thursday was random.
CLARE, MI
MLive

Woman gets probation for embezzling $18K from Saginaw County construction equipment business

SAGINAW, MI — An Owosso woman has been sentenced to probation for embezzling more than $18,000 from a Saginaw County construction equipment business. Saginaw County Circuit Judge Andre R. Borrello on Jan. 18 sentenced 50-year-old Victoria B. Wagner (also known by the surnames Smith and Sumbera) to two years’ probation. A condition of Wagner’s probation is that she pay $18,435.31 to AIS Construction Equipment, 4600 Zelle Drive in Bridgeport Township.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

The Saginaw News & MLive https://www.mlive.com/saginaw.

 https://www.mlive.com/saginaw-bay-city/

