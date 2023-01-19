ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State wrestling: (1/20/23); channel, live stream

The No. 3 Michigan wrestling team will face No. 1 Penn State on Friday at 7 p.m. in the first of two Big Ten Conference duals for the Wolverines this weekend. The Wolverines have been successful in dual meets this season. Along with being undefeated (7-0), the Wolverines own wins over four ranked opponents (No. 16 North Carolina, No. 25 Cal, No. 21 Michigan State, and No. 14 Wisconsin).
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MLive.com

Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, loses Jett Howard to injury

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Minnesota 60-56 at Crisler Center on Sunday but lost Jett Howard to an injury. Michigan’s starting small forward rolled his left ankle with 2:16 left in the first half and did not return. He entered the game as Michigan’s second leading scorer with 15.4 points per game. Stay tuned to mlive.com for additional updates.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan’s Terrance Williams II returns home and shakes slump

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Terrance Williams II was right in the middle of Michigan’s second-half push at Maryland on Thursday night, racing through the lane for a tip-in and spinning off his defender for two baskets in a 25-second span that tied the game. It was, in a way,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie

The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
NAPOLEON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy