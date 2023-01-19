The No. 3 Michigan wrestling team will face No. 1 Penn State on Friday at 7 p.m. in the first of two Big Ten Conference duals for the Wolverines this weekend. The Wolverines have been successful in dual meets this season. Along with being undefeated (7-0), the Wolverines own wins over four ranked opponents (No. 16 North Carolina, No. 25 Cal, No. 21 Michigan State, and No. 14 Wisconsin).

