MLive.com
Michigan State is much improved at the free throw line. Now it just needs to get there.
EAST LANSING – First, the good news:. After placing an increased emphasis on free throw shooting throughout the offseason, Michigan State has raised its team average to 75.8 percent on the year. That number is on pace to make this squad the best Michigan State free throw shooting team in 17 years.
MLive.com
Juwan Howard gives update on Jett Howard, other Michigan basketball injuries
ANN ARBOR -- Jett Howard went down with an ankle injury late in the first half of Michigan’s 60-56 win over Minnesota on Sunday. He joined a list of injured Wolverines, according to head coach Juwan Howard. The freshman -- who is the head coach’s youngest son -- rolled...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana (1/22/2023): TV channel, tipoff time, live stream
Another day, another talented Big Ten big man to take on, and another road test for Michigan State. The Spartans take on Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis in a Sunday afternoon tilt at historic Assembly Hall in Bloomington as they try to string together a winning streak and stay near the top of the Big Ten standings.
MLive.com
Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler goes from bench to breakout with first double-double
EAST LANSING – Even as his minutes went from double digits nearly every game to low single digits for a week, Jaxon Kohler insists his approach stayed the same. Michigan State’s freshman center prepared for every game to be ready to play, even as his minutes ebbed to a fraction of what they once were.
MLive.com
Michigan, MSU hoops recruit shows maturity beyond years in win over East Kentwood
KENTWOOD, MI – Trey McKenney could barely take a deep breath without bumping chests with an East Kentwood defender, and when he had the basketball, the Orchard Lake St. Mary’s sophomore faced frequent double teams. The blue-chip prospect was the focus of the Falcons’ defense during their Saturday...
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Penn State wrestling: (1/20/23); channel, live stream
The No. 3 Michigan wrestling team will face No. 1 Penn State on Friday at 7 p.m. in the first of two Big Ten Conference duals for the Wolverines this weekend. The Wolverines have been successful in dual meets this season. Along with being undefeated (7-0), the Wolverines own wins over four ranked opponents (No. 16 North Carolina, No. 25 Cal, No. 21 Michigan State, and No. 14 Wisconsin).
MLive.com
Michigan basketball beats Minnesota, loses Jett Howard to injury
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan beat Minnesota 60-56 at Crisler Center on Sunday but lost Jett Howard to an injury. Michigan’s starting small forward rolled his left ankle with 2:16 left in the first half and did not return. He entered the game as Michigan’s second leading scorer with 15.4 points per game. Stay tuned to mlive.com for additional updates.
MLive.com
Michigan’s Terrance Williams II returns home and shakes slump
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Terrance Williams II was right in the middle of Michigan’s second-half push at Maryland on Thursday night, racing through the lane for a tip-in and spinning off his defender for two baskets in a 25-second span that tied the game. It was, in a way,...
MLive.com
How Michigan lost to Maryland after a 35-point win a few weeks ago
COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- How does a team win a game by 35 points and, less than three weeks later, lose to the same team?. To a certain extent, that’s college basketball, where home-court advantage is very real and teams regularly split regular-season meetings.
MLive.com
Huron speedster Kamren Flowers picks up first ACC football offer
ANN ARBOR – Kamren Flowers’ college football recruitment is beginning to pick up steam. The Ann Arbor Huron sophomore speedster earned his second Power Five offer and first from the ACC on Friday.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood
Brother Rice’s Xavier Thomas goes for a scoop reverse against Kalamazoo Central’s Benny Donald (13) in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. 2 / 12. Kalamazoo Central against Brother Rice in the Gotta Get It Hoops Classic at East Kentwood.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor Defensive Player of the Year Bruce Williams makes college football choice
ANN ARBOR – One of the state’s top defensive football players has found his collegiate home. Bruce Williams of Ann Arbor Huron announced on Friday afternoon his commitment to play for Dartmouth. He was offered by Dartmouth in May of last year.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday January 20
JACKSON -- Here are scores from the games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 20. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 20
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball games for Friday, Jan. 20. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
Justin Cessante’s ‘full circle’ journey makes him Detroit Catholic Central’s new head football coach
Detroit Catholic Central has been a special part of Justin Cessante’s life ever since he was a student and football player for the Shamrocks in the late ‘90s. Coming from a single-mother household, Cessante said he credits Catholic Central for helping instill core values and helping raise him as a young man.
MLive.com
Peyton Fether’s 26 points paces Manchester past Addison
ADDISON – Peyton Fether hit shots from the left, and the right, and layups, and everything in between. Then at the other end, she made her presence felt with five steals.
MLive.com
Springport’s Maddux Overweg voted Jackson-area athlete of the week
JACKSON -- Springport girls basketball player Maddux Overweg has been voted athlete of the week in the Jackson area. Out of more than 19,000 votes cast, the Spartans junior took 44.94% while Leslie basketball player Rylie Burley took 31.47% and Homer wrestler Alex Miller took 15.28%.
MLive.com
Napoleon stays unbeaten with win over Leslie
The Napoleon boys basketball team improved to 11-0 with a 51-37 nonconference win over Leslie on Saturday. The Pirates jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and, despite the Blackhawks chipping away at the lead in the second quarter, pulled away in the second half.
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Columbia Central’s Zoie Bamm breaks school rebounding record
Zoie Bamm season of breaking records continued on Friday in Columbia Central’s 50-35 win over Hudson. With 10 rebounds, Bamm surpassed Katie Johnson for the school record for most career rebounds. Johnson had 786 between 2000-2002. Bamm now has 792.
MLive.com
Bay City girls roundup: Heroic rally spins defeat into dramatic victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 20, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: BAY CITY WESTERN 43, SAGINAW HERITAGE 42. Special...
