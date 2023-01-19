ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

One of Householder’s ‘closest advisors’ will testify against him in bribery trial, prosectuors say

By Jake Zuckerman, jzuckerman@cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cleveland.com

Trial begins for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder in federal House Bill 6 corruption probe

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A trial that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in Ohio history begins in Cincinnati today. Larry Householder, the Republican former Ohio House speaker, and Matt Borges, a lobbyist and former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, both entered the federal courthouse where the trial will be held this morning. Today, prosecutors and defense lawyers will choose jurors for when the trial begins in earnest on Monday. Householder and Borges both face racketeering charges in connection to the 2019 passage of House Bill 6, a sweeping energy bill that included a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions

As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

US Marshals: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri ‘potentially’ in Ohio

FARMINGTON, Missouri (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either in or traveling through the state of Ohio. All inmates are wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to U.S. Marshals. 52-year-old Kelly...
FARMINGTON, MO
wcbe.org

Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on

The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company

COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’

Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
OHIO STATE
Detroit News

UAW, Ultium to start bargaining later this month on Ohio contract

Flint — The United Auto Workers will start negotiating a contract for its first represented battery cell manufacturing plant later this month, union President Ray Curry said at a General Motors Co. investment announcement Friday at the Flint Engine plant. More than 700 workers at the GM and LG...
FLINT, MI
