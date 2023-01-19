One of Householder’s ‘closest advisors’ will testify against him in bribery trial, prosectuors say

Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio’s former Speaker of the House is on trial for bribery. Here’s what you need to know.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Roughly two-and-a-half years after his arrest, the trial of former Ohio Speaker of the House Larry Householder begins Monday. He’s accused of taking a massive bribe and passing a law worth more than $1.3 billion to Akron-based utility FirstEnergy Corp. The case is confusing. It...
Trial begins for ex-Ohio House speaker Larry Householder in federal House Bill 6 corruption probe
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A trial that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in Ohio history begins in Cincinnati today. Larry Householder, the Republican former Ohio House speaker, and Matt Borges, a lobbyist and former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, both entered the federal courthouse where the trial will be held this morning. Today, prosecutors and defense lawyers will choose jurors for when the trial begins in earnest on Monday. Householder and Borges both face racketeering charges in connection to the 2019 passage of House Bill 6, a sweeping energy bill that included a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout.
Justice requires ending marijuana prohibition in Ohio: James Schultz
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio -- The people of Ohio may soon again be in a position to consider the question of legalizing recreational marijuana use. Deciding such a question requires considering which moral and political principles are relevant, and then applying those principles to the relevant facts. There are at least...
Racketeering trial will highlight why PUCO, Statehouse reforms are urgent: editorial
The federal corruption trial of two prominent Republicans that began Friday in Cincinnati is sure to offer Ohioans insights into how politics really works at the Statehouse -- especially when a mammoth business, such as Akron’s FirstEnergy Corp, wants a billion-dollar bailout from Ohio utility customers. With those insights...
Ohio attorney general sues ‘phony’ home warranty company
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is calling out a “phony” home warranty company and taking them to court for misrepresentation and other suspect business practices. The Attorney General’s office learned that Amazon Home Warranty, a Wyoming company based in New Jersey, received over 1,200 filed complaints from consumers since 2018. The […]
Ohio gun laws dodge block on enforcement, going into effect soon
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – A lawsuit aiming to block newly-passed gun limitations in Columbus has hit a new hurdle, as the judge overseeing the case disagreed with the state. Attorney General Dave Yost, acting on behalf of the state, filed the lawsuit against the City of Columbus arguing that its new gun laws violate the […]
Ohioans should push back against state’s new voting restrictions
As a voter and citizen in Ohio, I am outraged by the recent voting legislation that was quickly passed in December and signed by Gov. Mike DeWine. House Bill 458 puts barriers into the voting process, shortens both current mail and absentee voting timelines and the “cure” processes to correct an error to a submitted ballot, requires a photo ID to vote, and made the “one drop box per county” provision part of Ohio law. You also can no longer vote early on the Monday directly before Election Day.
Ohio man sentenced for local $325K Walmart fraud scheme
The group is accused of using a money transfer service to defraud banks.
Shouldn’t it take a 60% vote margin to add 60% requirement to Ohio Constitution?
If the proposal to require 60% approval to amend the Ohio Constitution does make it to the May ballot, shouldn’t it require 60% of the votes to pass?
cleveland19.com
US Marshals: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri ‘potentially’ in Ohio
FARMINGTON, Missouri (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals on Friday indicated four inmates that escaped from Missouri could be either in or traveling through the state of Ohio. All inmates are wanted after escaping the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington on Jan. 17, according to U.S. Marshals. 52-year-old Kelly...
Big Ohio Redistricting Changes Before 2024? Don’t Count On It
The Republican majority has no reason to change how it has operated
wcbe.org
Ohio House set to meet as leadership battle among Republicans rages on
The Ohio House has not met for session since members of the new 135th Ohio General Assembly took their oaths of office nearly three weeks ago. The first session will come amid a battle between two factions of Republicans — one group that supports House Speaker Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill), and the other backing Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova), who had been the speaker-elect last fall.
unioncountydailydigital.com
AG Yost Sues Local Home Warranty Company
COLUMBUS — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is suing a “home warranty” company and its administrator for misrepresentation and unconscionable business practices. “If you promise you’re going to do something and you don’t, that’s a lie,” Yost said. “We teach our children to be honest and work hard – a basic lesson this company should learn.”
wvxu.org
Lawmakers have 4 months to act on recreational marijuana legalization in Ohio. What happens if they don't?
Time is running out for Ohio lawmakers to pass an initiated statute that would allow marijuana use and sales for anyone over 21 in the state. Under the proposal, Ohioans could buy and possess 2.5 ounces of cannabis for recreational use. If lawmakers do not act by May 3, the...
How many miles do you drive? Ohio might want to tax you for them: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- With state gas-tax revenues falling as vehicles become more fuel-efficient, state transportation officials are studying whether to raise the tax again, hike registration fees or even charge motorists based on how many miles they drive in Ohio. We’re talking about how to pay for roads in an...
Unacceptable role of dark money in new Ohio law classing natural gas as ‘green energy’
Jake Zuckerman’s excellent Jan. 18 article, “‘Dark money’ fueled law to label natural gas ‘green energy’,” lays bare yet another example of the corruption that infects our state’s politics, thanks to Republicans in control of the Statehouse. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill that redefines natural gas as “green energy.” As the article points out, natural gas is a fossil fuel and is a significant source of climate change. The bill also makes it easier to drill for oil and gas in our wonderful state parks.
Detroit News
UAW, Ultium to start bargaining later this month on Ohio contract
Flint — The United Auto Workers will start negotiating a contract for its first represented battery cell manufacturing plant later this month, union President Ray Curry said at a General Motors Co. investment announcement Friday at the Flint Engine plant. More than 700 workers at the GM and LG...
Know Your Rights: Recording police activity and interactions
According to the Ohio Bar, as a bystander, it is legal to record police interactions. If you see someone stopped by the police you are permitted to take pictures or video, however, it is important that you do not interfere.
Warrant service includes woman with a crowbar: Orange Police Blotter
An officer patrolling the parking lot at Extended Stay North around 1 p.m. Jan. 9 saw a man standing on a step stool attempting to get into a Kia SUV with a crowbar, prompting further inquiry. A Cleveland woman, 31, who was with her stepfather, explained she had locked her keys inside her car and they were trying to open the door.
Now we know: Mike DeWine, OH lawmakers were puppets of natural gas honchos in defining methane as green energy. Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who was behind Ohio redefining methane-based fuel as “green energy?”. Months before it was introduced and passed in a 36-hour legislative sprint, a dark money nonprofit linked to the natural gas industry pushed for legislation. We’re talking about it on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0