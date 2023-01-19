One of Householder’s ‘closest advisors’ will testify against him in bribery trial, prosectuors say

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A trial that federal prosecutors have called the largest corruption case in Ohio history begins in Cincinnati today. Larry Householder, the Republican former Ohio House speaker, and Matt Borges, a lobbyist and former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party, both entered the federal courthouse where the trial will be held this morning. Today, prosecutors and defense lawyers will choose jurors for when the trial begins in earnest on Monday. Householder and Borges both face racketeering charges in connection to the 2019 passage of House Bill 6, a sweeping energy bill that included a $1.3 billion nuclear bailout.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO