Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Jan. 21-22
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Saturday, Jan. 21 and Sunday, Jan. 22. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
New boys wrestling state poll: 7 Section III teams ranked
The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its second boys wrestling poll, and it features seven teams from Section III. Central Valley Academy checks in as the highest-ranked team in Section III at No. 2 in Division II. Cicero-North Syracuse (No. 10 in Division I) and Camden (No. 9 in Division II) are the two other Section III schools in the top 10 this week.
High school roundup: General Brown girls basketball senior notches 1,000th-career point
General Brown senior Kori Nichols was eager to get her 1,000th-career point out of the way in Friday’s contest against Frontier League foe Indian River. Right from the beginning of the game, Nichols did just that. Off a jump ball from the opening tip-off, the senior put in a layup to leap over 1,000 points.
Nottingham boys basketball edges Cicero-North Syracuse with game-winning layup, defense
Nottingham junior Steyvon Jones led the way with 33 points, but none were more important than the two he scored against Cicero-North Syracuse in the final seconds of Friday’s boys basketball matchup.
Turnaround teams: 9 Section III boys basketball teams that have improved from last season
Syracuse, N.Y. — High school sports are unpredictable. Between graduation, transfers, injuries and more, each season a new team can emerge as a contender. This winter, Section III boys basketball has seen its fair share of teams improve significantly from last season.
Westhill boys basketball escapes with win over Syracuse Academy of Science
The Westhill and Syracuse Academy of Science boys basketball squads gave each other a run for their money in Saturday’s Onondaga High School League contest. The Warriors were clinging to a two-point lead with 30 seconds left in regulation, but a bucket from Kam Langdon sealed a 69-65 win over the Atoms.
High school roundup: Central Square boys basketball mounts comeback win against Jamesville-DeWitt
Central Square boys basketball found itself behind for a majority of its Salt City Athletic Conference Empire Division matchup against Jamesville-DeWitt on Saturday. Once the fourth quarter rolled around, the Redhawks molded a comeback en route to a 53-47 victory.
