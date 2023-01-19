ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New boys wrestling state poll: 7 Section III teams ranked

The New York State Sportswriters Association has released its second boys wrestling poll, and it features seven teams from Section III. Central Valley Academy checks in as the highest-ranked team in Section III at No. 2 in Division II. Cicero-North Syracuse (No. 10 in Division I) and Camden (No. 9 in Division II) are the two other Section III schools in the top 10 this week.
