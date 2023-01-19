Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WISH-TV
Onyx Fest Indy 2022 reports blow out ticket sales
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Onyx Fest Indy” reports the most successful season in its 12-year history. It showcases powerful work dealing with societal issues told by black Hoosier playwrights whose stories hit the stage for the Onyx Fest Fall 2022. Several playwrights, actors, and creatives contributed to the...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Neurolly Solutions
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Master of Arts in Education founder of Neurolly Solutions Jocelyn Williams. Learn more by watching the...
WISH-TV
Shipping container home shines at Indianapolis Home Show
The builder and interior design team from Custom Container Builders has brought a first-ever Centerpiece Home concept to the 101st Indianapolis Home Show — a shipping container home. We spoke with Mike Lewis Centerpiece Home Builder, about bringing the concept to life. Shipping container homes are single or multi-family...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Home Show returns with brand-new concept for Centerpiece Home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Home Show is back at the Indiana State Fairgrounds for its 101st year. Organizers say it’s the oldest home show in North America and it draws more than 80,000 guests each year. There are plenty of things for visitors to check out, including...
WISH-TV
School Commissioners make new appointment to Indy Library Board of Trustees
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Public Library board has a new trustee in its ranks, as the board faces criticism for handling its CEO search. The Indianapolis Board of School Commissioners named Stephen Lane to the position. He’s taking over former Board President Jose Salinas’ seat now that his term has ended.
WISH-TV
Stars of ‘Unsellable Houses’ will appear at the Indianapolis Home Show this weekend
Real estate mavens, design visionaries, business owners, HGTV stars and twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb are known for transforming one tough-to-sell home after another. Leslie and Lyndsay have a knack for helping desperate homeowners sell their lifeless homes in their show “Unsellable Houses.” After visiting nearby comparable homes,...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person shot and killed on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was shot and killed on the city’s east side Sunday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 4000 block of E. Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. This is near Irvington. Officers arrived and found...
WISH-TV
‘Five Points’ musical concert to perform in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Black History Month is right around the corner!. Music from the Broadway musical “Five Points” will premiere at the Madam Walker Legacy Center on Feb. 10. The musical tells the story of two men who risk everything to be apart of the American dream.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis celebrates its first Mexican sister city: ‘We’re very happy’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is combining forces with its newest and first sister city in Mexico. It’s Indianapolis’ 10th sister city and today city officials came together to form new collaborations. On Friday, two cities hundreds of miles apart and community leaders celebrated the signing of Indianapolis’...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Roka Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is owner of Roka Farms, Chad Brandenburg. Visit his Facebook page here. Visit their website here. Enjoy the full interviews with Brandenburg to see what Roka...
WISH-TV
INDOT to reopen westbound I-70 through North Split by Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Interstate 70 westbound through the North Split will reopen before the end of the weekend, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Friday. “Weather permitting, the westbound lanes of I-70 are expected to be open by Sunday morning,” INDOT said in a statement. INDOT reopened eastbound...
WISH-TV
From Gowns to Cake it’s Bridal Show Time!
The Indianapolis Monthly Bridal Show, Indy’s only Complimentary Boutique Bridal Show is Sunday, January 22. Naomi Norris from Blue House Bridal brought in a selection of the latest trends in gowns and dresses plus Ritz Charles Executive Chef Scott Deck was on hand with a tasting menu of hors d’oeuvres and wedding cakes perfect for that special day.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 24-year-old woman, 1 man missing from Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing 24-year-old woman and a missing man. IMPD is searching for Rashonda Banks. She was last seen Sunday in the 600 block of W. 27th Street. Rashonda is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
WISH-TV
IMPD: 10-year-old boy shot while asleep inside of home on city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 10-year-old-boy was shot while asleep inside of a home early Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and Colorado Avenue on report of a person shot. This is on the city’s east side.
WISH-TV
Dr. Dream explains the meaning behind dreams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Have you ever had a good or bad dream? What if that dream held meaning. Kelly Sullivan Walden, also known as “Dr. Dream” has the answers. She joined Friday’s “All Indiana” to talk about what your dreams could be telling you.
WISH-TV
Pet hospital faces fines for dumped trash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For months, All Pet Health Care on Washington Street has been dealing with dumped trash, vandalism, and theft at their new location that is being renovated. They originally wanted to open the location in October, but everything that’s been going on has delayed the project.
WISH-TV
Mostly cloudy Monday, system to watch mid-week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow from Sunday’s system has gradually melted through the afternoon. All eyes turn to our next system mid-week. TONIGHT: Cloudy skies with spotty flurries. Watch for wet surfaces re-freezing tonight with the low temperature dropping to around 30 degrees. MONDAY: Cloudy start to the work...
WISH-TV
2 teens charged in Tippecanoe School Corporation bus vandalism
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Lafayette police say its department along with the help of Tippecanoe County officials have charged two teenagers for vandalizing several school buses in 2022. According to police, the two suspects were the same teens that were arrested on Jan. 5 for the Olympia Drive...
WISH-TV
Woman who police believe was not directly targeted dies in homicide on south side inside home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman died early Sunday morning inside of an apartment complex on the city’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Burkhart E. Drive on a report of a person shot.
Comments / 0